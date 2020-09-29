Valorant leak speculates that the Avalanche skins could arrive soon as a Bundle

It seems Riot Games has additional plans for the popular Avalanche skins in Valorant. While the gun-specific skins have been in the game since the early days of the Open Beta, they've never been included in a full bundle. This means that players have had to wait until each weapon was cycled through the in-game Store to purchase a particular skin.

However, that may soon be changing if a recent leak bears any weight. According to popular data-mining Twitter accounts, the Avalanche skins in Valorant could be arriving as a bundle very shortly.

Valorant Avalanche Bundle leaked

For veterans of Valorant, the Avalanche skins are nothing new. They've been in the in-game Store since the beginning of the game and were the first animated skins to be introduced. While the animation is minimal, it's still different than the other cosmetics in the game.

Although, as previously stated, players could never buy all of the weapons in the set at once. The set includes the Classic, Sceptre, Phantom, Vandal, and Marshal. Since all of these weapons are so popular, it seems Riot Games thinks a bundle for the set could be beneficial to players.

so it returns as a bundle pic.twitter.com/6Uy9XFMFTe — floxay (@floxayyy) September 29, 2020

Above, two prominent Valorant data-mining accounts have leaked that a bundle for the Avalanche set is coming soon. Usually whenever a bundle is discovered in the files, it arrives in the in-game Store within the next week. So if the leaks are correct, players can expect to see an Avalanche Bundle around this time next week.

In regards to a price for the rumored bundle, we're unsure at this point. The Avalanche skins are already in the game and aren't nearly as cool as something like the Glitchpop or Enderflame skins. For these reasons, a price is tricky to nail down. However, if we had to guess, somewhere around 6,000-7,000 Valorant Points seems like a solid ballpark figure.

The Avalanche skins appear to be the next bundle arriving in Valorant. What this means for the recently leaked G.U.N. skins is unknown, as Riot Games doesn't like releasing separate bundles too close together.