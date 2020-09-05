Valorant: Meet BionicGamer Tanmay, the congenital amputee whose set-up is taking Reddit by storm

Competitive and tactical first-person shooters like Valorant and CS: GO are some of the hardest gaming genres to get good at. The grind can be excruciating, even for the most able-bodied of players. However, for one congenital amputee, the challenge was something he hungrily looked forward to.

It’s incredible how humans can transcend the biggest of adversities and triumph with enough patience and hard work. This Reddit post by Tanmay “Bionicgamer323” Chavan, showing his Valorant set-up, proves just how strong human will can be.

BionicGamer323’s Valorant set-up

BionicGamer's character movement is smooth (Screengrab from Reddit Video)

In the video attached to his Reddit post (which has gone absolutely viral in the last couple of hours), BionicGamer shows how his set-up allows him to freely move his character around the map.

He shows the example with Raze, which we feel is his go-to Agent with the set-up, and explains how he uses his ‘stump’ and the various buttons on his mouse to play Valorant.

In the comment, BionicGamer writes:

“Using my stump on the keyboard always feels like a ball rolling on different keys close to each other. Whenever I start playing a new game, I always try to configure most of the keys in a small radius that includes Q-W-E-R-A-S-D-F-Z-X-1-2-3-Shift and Tab.”

When looking at the character moving in the monitor, you will not be able to tell that he has a stump for a left hand. His hand-cam gives away his disability, and we finally get a full picture of how he uses this set-up to perfection.

Much like our fingers, his stump has also gained a lot of muscle memory. Bionicgamer says that his “nub has developed excellent muscle memory to hit these exact keys without looking”.

Advertisement

BionicGamer's mouse has 5 additional buttons 9image credits: BionicGamer)

However, the most impressive aspect of his set-up is the Logitech Mouse which comes with five additional buttons. BionicGamer says that the mouse gives him "incredible control over complex games like Fortnite, Valorant, etc", adding that he can now call himself a "semi-pro player".

The Indian gamer uses the additional buttons for abilities and jump movements for the character model.

Valorant is not the only game that his set-up compliments as we can also see him going about Epic Games’ Fortnite Battle Royale on a similar trend.

BionicGamer is pretty good in Valorant

BionicGamer (Tanmay Chavan) is crowdfunding a bionic arm (Image Credits: Bionic Gamer)

With some of his gameplay alone and his Silver 1 rank, BionicGamer has proven to be a much better player than the average Valorant player base, who are still stuck at Bronze and Iron.

He has even started his own fundraiser, where he is pooling in donations to get himself a bionic arm one day.