Valorant Patch 1.0: New map, map changes, and how they affect the game

Patch Notes 1.0 for the Valorant Episode 1: Ignition is out, and they are very comprehensive.

Even before certain regions like North America, LATAM and South America got their Valorant servers up and running, Riot Games has already released their first official patch notes for the game.

Valorant Patch Notes 1.0 bring in a lot of changes to the game. From Agent nerfs to buffs, and from bug fixes to a new map, there is a lot to be aware of.

If you want the complete Valorant patch notes in detail, you can always check out Riot’s official website. But for now, let us focus solely on the map changes and how they are going to be affecting Valorant gameplay in the future.

The New Valorant Map: Ascent

Ascent map

Valorant’s official launch comes with a new map called Ascent.

Its aesthetics are set in Italy, and it comes with a ‘large, open middle area that both teams can skirmish over.’ It seems that the gameplay around this new Valorant map will rely more on abilities than actual gun battle, and the middle of the map, which is termed ‘playground’, will be the most strategic position.

Ascent will be in heavy rotation during matchmaking, as Valorant officials want players to get familiar with the map as soon as possible.

Changes in Split in Valorant

In Patch Notes 1.0, the Valorant devs have decided to remove the mid choke point on Split.

This will allow for more balanced gameplay for both the attacking and defending sides. Previously, the attacking side had more of an advantage in the map, because the large wall on their side acted as a big flank that gave them a significant boost over the defending side.

This will not let the defending Agents in Valorant be as exposed or as vulnerable as they used to be.

“We felt like Defenders were able to effectively plug up the main choke point in mid for a large percentage of the round. The new layout hopes to alleviate this issue,” Riot said.

“These changes open up the space quite a bit and provides an additional path to get around stalling abilities on the stairs. It also gives Attackers a few different angles to help siege B Tower and Vents.”

Old Split Mid (Riot Games)

New Split Mid (Riot Games)

Exploits removed in Haven, Blind, Split, and Ascent

These changes are sort of an indirect nerf to Cypher, who made the most out of all the exploit points on the map.

In Patch 1.0, Valorant devs has removed all the exploits, along with blocking off several spy cam points for Cypher. His ability can’t be abused in any of the maps from now on.

Some important HUD and UI changes to the Valorant maps

The Valorant devs have added new VFX to abilities, kills feeds and ceremonies like Ace and Clutch to the player HUD in each of the maps.

The Spike will also have an updated visual in the inventory. Will look more prominent than it did in the closed beta.

Armor icons have now been added to the shop, for visual diversity.

In-game Valorant character portraits have also gotten an update in each of the maps.

Added chat message regulation so that only send one chat message is sent when multiples of the same ping or VO command are used in rapid succession

All Valorant in-game, map, and character bug fixes