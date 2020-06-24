Valorant: How patch 1.02 bugs have postponed ranked matchmaking

Ranked matchmaking has been postponed in Valorant after game-breaking bugs surfaced.

There are two major bugs that have been troubling the Valorant devs, as of now.

Image Credits: Riot Games

If you were eagerly waiting, since the game’s official launch, to finally try out Valorant’s ranked matchmaking feature, then unfortunately, you will have to wait a little longer.

Patch 1.02, which was quite a big update and brought with a lot of changes, has also been plagues by some game-breaking bugs, which are ruining the matchmaking experience.

Because of these bugs, Riot Games has disabled ranked mode across all regions and will be relaunching it once they patch them up, which might either be tomorrow or later this week.

Currently evaluating stability and tracking any issues with the patch as it goes live across different regions. Based on what we see we will turn on competitive tomorrow after all regions have the patch or later this week. Will update you later today. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) June 23, 2020

There are primarily two bugs which are affecting Valorant at the moment

1. The bug that makes you spawn in the enemy base

Yes, you heard us right, there is currently a bug in Valorant which has been making players spawn in the enemy base once the round ends.

Valorant’s game director, Joe Ziegler, took to Twitter yesterday to say that the devs have discovered a bug that makes players “every once in a while spawn in the opposing team’s spawn point.”

Update: bad news. We are investigating a reported issue in which players can every once in a while spawn in the opposing team's spawn point. We are actively trying to fix this and get it out as fast as possible, but will not turn on competitive until it is fixed. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) June 23, 2020

2. Ghost mode during normal matchmaking

‘Ghost Mode’ is a feature in Valorant which is only allowed in custom games, with the cheats feature on, and allows players to fly to any place in the map and even go through obstacles.

This mode also seems to have accidentally become available during a public unrated game, especially to those players who have had their ghost mode feature bound to a hotkey.

A Reddit post by DisciplinedPenguin points out his experience with this hotkey bug. “I just hopped onto a game and pressed c by accident, turned me to ghost mode, worked for other people too. Pretty game-breaking bug, hope it doesn’t [sic] delay ranked.”

This bug is perhaps even more problematic than the first one. However, it seems that the Riot devs are aware of this issue and will be patching out a fix as soon as possible.

This morning we decided it would be cool to let players fly around the maps to see the changes we made. JK, it was a bug caused by ongoing refactoring of how observer slots work. Code is weird sometimes. Fix was quickly identified and deployed. Thanks for putting up with us.❤️ — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) June 23, 2020

In a tweet, Valorant executive Anna Donlon wrote:

“This morning we decided it would be cool to let players fly around the maps to see the changes we made. JK, it was a bug caused by ongoing refactoring of how observer slots work. Code is weird sometimes. Fix was quickly identified and deployed. Thanks for putting up with us.”