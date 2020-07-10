Valorant: Patch 1.03 Guardian update to give the gun some much-needed improvements

The lower price and higher penetration power will make the Guardian a much viable meta option during Econ Rounds.

the weapon's power has been retained in the update; however, the rate of fire did receive some nerf as a compensation.

Screengrab from Valorant store

In a low TTK game with Agents that boast hyper abilities, the Valorant developers will have to do more than adjust abilities to bring some much-needed balance changes to the game.

Weapon nerfs and buffs are another crucial aspect of balancing the meta. It seems that in patch 1.03, Guardian gun is getting a lot of love from the developers.

Ever since the Valorant closed beta commenced, the Guardian was hardly ever opted by players. Its performance pales in comparison to that of the Phantom and Vandal, which cost just 200 credits more than it.

Valorant 1.03 Patch

The Guardian had a high rate of fire, did a lot of damage, but the penetration was not at all high. According to the developers of Valorant, it didn’t exactly do what was intended of it.

But that being said, the player base does have some Guardian main, who are absolutely insane with the gun. However, it wasn't all that popular, and players would rather go for a safe round, than purchase it.

Usually, people with enough credits would purchase either the Vandal or the Phantom, which are the two 'premium' rifles that Riot mentioned in the notes. The Guardian had previously been only 200 credits cheaper than those weapons, making it easy for players to want to save up a bit more, rather than buy the Guardian.

“Up until now, the Guardian has lived in a strange position in the arsenal,” Riot said. “Price-wise, it remained close to the premium rifles while not adequately competing with their power, making it too pricey as an alternate economic option, but not powerful enough to be considered as a premiere weapon choice.”

Patch 1.03 is coming at you with Guardian updates, a Surrender Option, and a collection of QoL updates. Read all about it: https://t.co/V108AsErlK pic.twitter.com/erAX9OE36d — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 7, 2020

Advertisement

After the latest patch, the Guardian will now cost 2,500 credits instead of the previous 2,700, but the rate of fire will be reduced from 6.5 to 4.75 because of that. The penetration power will be increased.

These new changes have made the Guardian a more viable option for players who wish to go for an ‘Econ Round’.