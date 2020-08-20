Valorant Patch 1.06 full notes: Shotguns nerfs, bug fixes, improved audio-visual cue for blinding abilities, and a lot more

Valorant patch 1.06 is finally here, and it looks to deal with some in-game buffs, and nerf the overpowering nature of shotguns in the game.
While many players in the Valorant community thought that the Killjoy 'turret glitch' situation in Split would be handled in this patch, that doesn't seem to be the case.
However, Riot might hotfix the issue later on in the week, but as of yet, we're yet to see any changes hitting Killjoy or her turret in this patch.
For a detailed view of patch 1.06, you can check out the Valorant official website. But for a brief overview, we have got you covered.
Valorant Patch 1.06 Notes
AGENT UPDATES
- The audio and visuals for blinding effects (Phoenix Curveball and Breach Flashpoint) should better indicate when to turn away, and when it's safe to look again.
WEAPON UPDATES
- All Valorant shotguns updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air.
- Spread penalty when in air increased .5 >>> 1.25
QUALITY OF LIFE
Advertisement
- In Collection menu screens, the "Show Owned Only" toggle now persists between screens and client restarts.
BUG FIXES
- Potential fix for the bug where the player's HUD sometimes disappears.
- Fixed a bug in deathmatch match history & match details where ties between 3 or more players were not displaying as a tie, instead of showing the lowest rank as if they were not tied (so a three-way tie for 2nd would show 4TH PLACE instead of 2ND PLACE (TIED)).
- Fixed a bug that allowed progress towards competitive matchmaking for new players by forfeiting unrated games.
- Forfeited games will not count towards the Competitive requirement for the team who forfeited.
- Fixed a bug where '<Missing String Table>' would appear in the chat log.
- Fixed a bug where strange player names could appear in chat when managing party invites
- Fixed a bug where some players were missing rewards after reaching the end of Agent Contracts or the Act Battle pass. Playing a game should grant the missing rewards, including those from Act 1.