Valorant Patch 1.06 full notes: Shotguns nerfs, bug fixes, improved audio-visual cue for blinding abilities, and a lot more

Valorant patch 1.06 is finally here, and it looks to deal with some in-game buffs, and nerf the overpowering nature of shotguns in the game.

While many players in the Valorant community thought that the Killjoy 'turret glitch' situation in Split would be handled in this patch, that doesn't seem to be the case.

However, Riot might hotfix the issue later on in the week, but as of yet, we're yet to see any changes hitting Killjoy or her turret in this patch.

For a detailed view of patch 1.06, you can check out the Valorant official website. But for a brief overview, we have got you covered.

Valorant Patch 1.06 Notes

AGENT UPDATES

The audio and visuals for blinding effects (Phoenix Curveball and Breach Flashpoint) should better indicate when to turn away, and when it's safe to look again.

WEAPON UPDATES

All Valorant shotguns updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air.

Spread penalty when in air increased .5 >>> 1.25

QUALITY OF LIFE

In Collection menu screens, the "Show Owned Only" toggle now persists between screens and client restarts.

BUG FIXES