The Patch 1.14 of Valorant brought significant changes in-game, including tweaking the latest map, Icebox.

Since the release of Icebox in Valorant, there have been lots of controversies regarding it. Riot Games tried to implement and experiment with a new map-design concept, resulting in this map. Many players claimed it was too complicated and had too many angles to focus on, and needed changes. Most players tend to dodge it and favor getting the penalty instead.

To this, the Valorant developers have brought in massive physical changes into the map, which might change the game totally. This mainly focused on simplifying it and lowering the camping positions, especially in the A site, filled with tall boxes and barriers and deep corners, and a lot of verticality.

Changes in A site of Icebox map in Valorant

The first change brought in was the reduction of tall features in the site. The long barrier present right at the entry into the A site from the Attackers' spawn has been shortened, reducing the overall verticality of the map. The height gave an advantage to the Attackers who could easily peak from above, usually snipers, and kill enemies present in the deep site of A.

However, to balance it out a bit, a new slope has been placed below it, giving the attackers a little power to enter the sites. The lack of the slope used to create a thumping sound when jumped off. Thus, Attackers can now smoothly carry out a stealth approach from the top.

The second change is the see-through barrier right below the shortened bridge. This relieves pressure on the players present in-site, making for a more predictable path of attack and retake of the sites from outside.

The next change brought in is the deep corner on the right side of the attackers present at A site. This relieves pressure on attackers and retakers of this site. This particular corner used to be favored by players to set a crossfire, as attackers had many angles to check before entering it. With this change, the A site is simplified to a great extent.

The last change applied on the A site of Icebox in Valorant is the tall radianite boxes present inside it. The devs have reduced the height of the boxes to below the knee. This will help attackers and retakers gain control of the site a lot easier than before, as enemies used to hide exactly behind these boxes.

Change on the B site of Icebox in Valorant

The last change brought into the map is reducing the tall container's massive height at the B site. Agents like Omen and Jett used to climb up and create havoc on Attackers' entry from the spawn. The reduction will bring down verticality to a great extent and was an essential change in Valorant.

These modifications will unburden the players, especially those who enter the sites first. However, it must be a good experiment done by Riot that helped them learn how the community wants the maps to be and will be useful in future changes in Valorant.

