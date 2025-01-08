Valorant Pearl Agent tier list (February 2025)

The Valorant Pearl Agent tier list is something every player should know about. The map debuted in Valorant with the Episode 5 Act 1 update. This traditional map features two spike-plant sites — A and B. Unlike maps such as Fracture or Icebox, this map does not have any dynamic elements or mechanical hooks for gameplay — making it ideal for Agents with creative abilities.

That said, this Valorant Pearl Agent tier list is designed to provide you with detailed insights into the best and worst agent choices, helping you and your team succeed on this map.

Editor's Notes: Added Tejo to the tier list. The rest of the Agents have retained their spots.

Valorant Pearl Agent tier list for February 2025 (updated Patch 10.01)

Here is our Valorant Pearl Agent tier list for February 2025 updated until Patch 10.01:

Tier Initiator Duelist Controller Sentinel S Breach, KAY/O Jett, Raze Clove, Brimstone Cypher A Fade, Sova, Tejo ISO, Reyna Astra, Omen Killjoy, Chamber B Gekko Yoru, Neon Harbor Sage, Vyse C Skye Phoenix Viper Deadlock

Below is our in-depth analysis of each tier in the tier list.

S-tier: Best Agents to play on Pearl

Breach is an S-tier Agent in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list (Image via Riot Games)

The S-tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list includes the most capable Agents to play on Valorant's Pearl Map and offers the best team compositions. Breach is one of the best choices for an initiator on Pearl in Valorant because of his array of tools like the Fault Line, which helps manage crowds and stop the opposition team from pushing aggressively.

In the same way, KAY/O helps you avoid enemy utilities on Pearl. You can make use of KAY/O’s Flash Drive and FRAG/MENT abilities to flash off enemies or inflict damage on the opponents taking cover at spots like the A-Dugout or B-Hall. His ULT can even disable opponent Raze’s ULT if activated at the right moment. Due to these reasons, he deserves an S-tier in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

Jett is a go-to pick as a Duelist in this map. Both her abilities — Tailwind and Updraft — let her propel towards the direction she chooses and dodge Cypher's traps or jump across Sage walls with ease. Jett’s Cloudburst ability also aids her evasive playstyle. Her BladeStorm ultimate allows her to attack with highly accurate throwing knives that recharge with each kill.

Likewise, Raze is also a great option as a Duelist on the Pearl map. Her Blast Packs help with her mobility, which enables her to make aggressive moves toward the spike plant sites. Additionally, her Paint Shell nade and Boombot help in clearing out cheeky corners at certain areas of the map like the A-Art, Defender-Side Water, B-Hall, or even Mid-Doors. Her Showstopper ULT is best executed with the combination of the Blast Packs to inflict maximum damage to the opposite team.

Brimstone is a really good option for a Controller in the Pearl map. His Sky Smoke ability allows him to block off crucial spots in the map where the enemy could be taking point. His Incendiary Molly and Orbital Strike Ultimate are both important abilities to use while attacking and defending at Pearl. Brimstone is known for the creative use of his Incendiary ability with the help of lineups. In Pearl, it is no different as the use of Incendiary allows Brimstone to take control of the post-plant scenarios in Valorant. While an old Agent, Brimstone is still worthy of the S-tier in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

Clove's set abilities make them an aggressive Controller Agent. The biggest benefit of using Clove in this map is that they can use their Ruse Smokes even after death. Their Not Dead Yet ULT resurrects Clove after they are eliminated by the enemy. However, after the resurrection, Clove must inflict damage or kill an enemy within a set time or they will die.

Cypher is the best pick for Sentinel in the Pearl map in Valorant. He can easily anchor any location on the map with his Tripwires. In the early phases of a defense round, a strategically positioned spycam can also be quite useful for obtaining information and surprising opponents. To throw off the balance, Cypher can also lurk effectively while attacking. This makes him an excellent S-tier Agent in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

A-tier: Worthy picks for experienced players

Fade is an A-tier Agent in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list (Image via Riot Games)

The Agents in the A-Tier are effective alternatives for S-tier Agents.

Fade’s Haunt ability is a projectile that can be thrown at unique spots on the map, such as the rooftops on the A-Site. The Haunt ability can be utilized to its fullest by an experienced player who can creatively make use of its projectile. Her Prowlers can be used to detect enemies holding corners at the early stages of the round and can also be used to clear out snipers at site entry points. Due to this, she is a worthy pick in the A-tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

Sova’s Recon Dart can effectively reveal enemy positions with proper lineups. His Owl Drone and Shock Dart abilities are super useful for checking corners and eliminating tripwires or shotgunners. His use of Hunter’s Fury ULT can be crucial to eliminate opponents attempting to defuse the spike during an attack and can also be vital to deny or delay spike plants while defending in the Pearl Map in Valorant.

ISO’s abilities like the Contingency and Undercut can be deployed during the early stages of the round to enter a site at Pearl. His Double-Tap ability also lets him take extensive damage during intense combat. ISO’s Kill Contract Ultimate can be used to distract the opponent from planting or defusing the spike, as they will engage in a 1v1 gunfight. This makes him an overall great pick for the A-tier in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

Reyna is a powerful duelist regardless of the map she is being played on. She can use her Dismiss ability to evade conflicts whenever she wants. Her Empress Ultimate grants her a speed boost and unlimited use of the Dismiss ability and overheals simultaneously. But it is only useful if Reyna is being played by an experienced player, as her abilities heavily rely on her performance as a Duelist.

Astra’s wide range of utility makes her a worthy pick for Controller in the Pearl map. You can use her Gravity Well and Nova Pulse to slow down enemies while defending and disrupt their movement and positioning while attacking. Her Nebula Smokes can be instantly deployed from any corner of the map, which can be crucial for faking site pushes while attacking. You can use Astra’s Cosmic Divide ULT to gain control of a huge portion of the map, making it easy for your team to execute their plays in both attack and defense scenarios.

On a similar note, Omen’s Dark Cover Smokes can be deployed from any corner of the map to help his team take control of the site effectively. His other abilities like the Paranoia and Shrouded Step can be combined to impair the opponents' vision and take them out by surprise.

Omen’s ULT From the Shadows allows him to teleport from one site to another across the map. If the team’s execution does not go as planned, Omen’s ULT can be used to quickly rotate from A-Site to B or vice versa in both attack and defense situations. This makes Omen a great pick in the A-tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

Chamber can be a great choice for Sentinel in Valorant’s Pearl map if his abilities are used properly. For instance, while playing Chamber, place his Trademark at certain locations on the map where the enemy cannot detect it easily. This will alert Chamber if anyone is trying to lurk from behind or attempt to sneak into the site without anyone noticing.

The use of the Headhunter ability relies heavily on the player’s headshot accuracy and aim. You can use his Tour De Force ULT combined with the Rendezvous teleport to engage in gunfights at Mid or site entrance and retreat to a safer spot whenever required.

Killjoy is also an excellent pick as a Sentinel in the Pearl map, as she can disrupt the enemy's flow of execution. You can use Killjoy’s Turret to slow down or deny site entry while defending and prevent flanks while attacking.

Her Nanoswarm grenades and Alarm Bot are best suited to delay or deny spike plant/defuse attempts. Deploy her Lockdown ULT at any site to temporarily detain any opponent within the Lockdown radius, using it at the right time can turn the outcome in your favor. Due to these reasons, she is an A-tier Agent in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

B-Tier: Better than C-Tier on Pearl

Vyse is a B-tier Agent in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list (Image via Riot Games)

The B-tier agents stand in for characters who are in the middle of good or bad agent picks. Although these agents can be used according to comfort, it is preferable to choose from the higher tiers.

Gekko can pick up his utility after each usage, demonstrating his strength as an initiator. Therefore, he is a good choice on the Pearl map because of his abilities, which enable him to do a variety of tasks like planting or defusing the spike with the Wingman, flashing off enemies with the Dizzy, and even dealing significant damage with the Mosh pit grenade. For these reasons, Gekko is a worthy option in the B-tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

After the recent update, Neon has shifted to the B-Tier in this tier list, as firing at enemies with the slide dash from her High Gear ability is no longer accurate. Her other abilities like the Fast Lane and Relay Bolt are still useful for site entry, as they can block vision and concuss enemies.

Yoru's kit sets him apart from the other Duelists since he can fake teleport with the Gatecrash ability or send his Fakeout decoy to outsmart enemies. His Blindside flashes can bounce off floors and walls, hence it makes it convenient to throw them from a distance without exposing your location. Additionally, you can use his Dimensional Drift ULT in numerous creative ways to site entry/retake or engage in close-range gunfight.

Harbor's Cascade ability is well suited to block off-site entry spots like the A-Main and B-Main, you can also use this ability to slow down the opponent team’s movements. His High Tide and Cove abilities are highly effective in walling off certain areas and help your team to plant or defuse spikes, as they block the vision and protect you from damage for a certain period. Use the Reckoning ULT during post-plant or pre-plant scenarios to turn the tides in your favor in Valorant.

Sage is still a decent pick for a map like Pearl in Valorant, as her abilities like the Slow Orb and Barrier Orb are still useful to slow down enemies or deny entry. Her Healing Orb and Resurrection ULT are crucial on the battlefield, as they can potentially change the outcome of a particular round. She is a decent option in the B-tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

Vyse’s Razor Vine and Sheer are effective abilities to slow or block off enemies in both attack and defense situations in Valorant's Pearl map. A carefully placed Arc Rose flash can disrupt the enemy's execution where Vyse has set up her abilities.

C-Tier: You should avoid these on Pearl

Deadlock is a C-tier Agent in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list (Image via Riot Games)

Agents from the C tier in the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list are not the finest options on the Pearl map in Valorant, thus it is recommended to avoid them.

Although the recent updates in Valorant have buffed Phoenix’s abilities, he is still not an optimal choice of Duelist on this map due to the lack of mobility like the other Duelists in Valorant. Additionally, the limited projectile motion of his Hot Hands molly also makes it difficult to execute post-plant lineups. His Run It Back ULT ability also leaves him vulnerable to flank attacks.

Skye's set of abilities as an Initiator also have limited usage in this map. Her Trailblazer recon ability may not be on par with that of Fade and Sova. Her Seeker ULT can only detect up to three enemies, which may not be optimal for most scenarios. There are better choices of Initiators available for the Pearl map in Valorant.

Viper is one of the least popular Controller Agents on this map because her utilities— Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen —must be pre-placed to be fully effective. This may cause issues if you have to switch up your strategy or if the opposing team is rushing to the opposite side. While overall a strong Agent, she lands on the C-tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

A Sentinel that can anchor positions on its own is necessary for a traditional map like Pearl. Deadlock isn't that agent because her traps like the GravNet and Sonic Sensor can be easily bypassed with a few simple precautions. Furthermore, her Barrier Mash can be easily disabled by spamming bullets at the core of the barrier, failing to deny site entry. Deadlock’s Annihilator ULT can also be countered in this map by changing position or spamming bullets at the cocooned ally to break them free. Due to these reasons, Deadlock is in the last tier of the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list.

This concludes the Valorant Pearl Agent tier list. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant.

