Valorant Clove guide: All ability timings and how to use them effectively in any scenario

Many players are looking for a Valorant Clove guide since the Agent is the latest Controller in Riot Games' shooter. Clove excels at steamrolling enemies and pressuring them into tight positions that become inescapable. They can push past an opposing team's defensive lines, catching them off-guard with more health than its members can deal with. This works especially well during pistol rounds.

One of Clove’s abilities can decay enemies, while their ultimate can bring them back from the dead. However, upon not receiving a kill or a damage assist soon, the Agent will go back to being dead.

With that being said, here's a Valorant Clove guide on how to time the Agent’s abilities and use them to your advantage.

Note: Some aspects of this Valorant Clove guide are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Valorant Clove guide: All abilities and how to best use them

1) Ruse (E)

Ruse (Image via Riot Games)

Ruse is the name given to Clove’s smoke ability. Clove is a Controller, and smokes are fundamental to their kit. Similar to Brimstone, the Agent can summon a panel to choose areas to smoke. Naturally, this limits their range, so they cannot smoke across the map like Omen or Astra. It takes one second to wind up their smoke and about 30 seconds for this ability to regenerate.

If your team is running a solo controller composition, this Valorant Clove guide suggests you use only one smoke at the beginning of the round to cover up an important section of the map, such as A Short on Bind or Mid in Split and Ascent.

Use the second smoke only as and when necessary. Clove can also cast smokes in a fixed limited area after dying. They can only smoke within range of the place where they were killed. With this feature, you can smoke for your teammates, but the cooldown still applies.

Use Clove's Ruse wisely in Valorant and smoke off chokes as your team moves into different positions.

2) PICK-ME-UP (C)

Pick-Me-Up (Image via Riot Games)

Clove's 'C' ability allows you to get a 100 HP overheal instantly as well as a 15% speed boost. It takes about 0.7 seconds to activate and lasts for 11 seconds once activated.

During pistol rounds, while rushing a site, activate the ability as soon as you get your first kill or damage assist to pressure enemies into a fight. You can even choose to rush behind enemy lines since you have a health advantage over them.

However, during buy rounds, use the ability only when you receive significant damage to re-engage an enemy for a short time. This will also help it last longer in battle while being rushed.

3) Meddle (Q)

Meddle (Image via Riot Games)

Clove's Meddle ability decays opponents. Equip an orb and release it toward your enemy to temporarily reduce their health by 90 HP. This ability takes 1.3 seconds to wind up. Once used, the decay effect lasts for about five seconds.

This Valorant Clove guide suggests combining Meddle with other Agent abilities, like Sova's shock darts or Raze's grenades, to clear out choke points and other common angles. Alternatively, throwing the orb past enemy lines to keep them from peeking is also advantageous.

For instance, throwing it at Stairs on B Ascent to either wall bang the enemy or keep them from peeking while entering the site is a great move.

4) Not Dead Yet (X)

Not Dead Yet (Image via Riot Games)

Clove's Ultimate is a self-resurrect ability. With its help, you can revive yourself in 1.5 seconds and become intangible (but visible) for about seven seconds. While intangible, find cover quickly if enemies are nearby or you will risk being instantly killed all over again.

Only getting a damage assist or kill will keep you from being killed again automatically. You must achieve this feat within 12 seconds of coming back to life.

According to this Valorant Clove guide, it is best to make risky plays and engage enemies past your defensive or offensive lines. Rush them close to entrances and attempt to get a kill. If you get killed, return to safety, reunite with the team, and rush the enemy again. This is a good way to get entry into the site. Defensively, this can help you get frags while also collecting information.

That is the end of this Valorant Clove guide. The Agent is surely interesting but may take some time to become a significant presence in the professional meta since their range is limited.