Valorant release date clashing with Fortnite Season 3: Who will triumph?

Valorant releasing two days ahead of Fortnite Season 3 - who will prevail?

Fortnite and Valorant are two games that have been the talk of the town for the past few days, and for good reason. Riot Games recently announced that it would go live with Valorant on June 2nd 2020.

For folks who weren't lucky enough to get a Valorant beta key, that's some good news for you right there!

Two days later, 4th of June 2020 - Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is expected to make its grand entrance.

For those of you who haven't been into either Fortnite or Valorant, the upcoming clash is almost the equivalent of Vikings vs Spartans - Two equally, matched parties.

Numbers don't lie - Comparing Fornite numbers with Valorant

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!



Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

Statistically, Fortnite's latest hit 'Astronomical' which featured a popular song artist 'Travis Scott' garnered 12.3 million concurrent players in the game. The crazy hype around the event also helped Fortnite add new players.

Travis Scott's 'Astronomical' was among one of the most succesful Fortnite events. (Image Credits: Energy106)

During some point leading up to the event "Travis Scott Fortnite event" &, "Travis Scott Fortnite concert" were among the top searched terms on Google in the USA.

Valorant's release, on the other hand was an instant sensation as soon as it hit the shelves. Fans from around the world poured in thousands to get a taste of the new 5v5 tactical shooter game.

"Valorant beta keys" were probably one of the most sought after items since it was the only way to accesss the game during its closed beta session. Based on the hype around it, it was obvious that the game was on it's way to claim several records; which it did as Valorant broke the Twitch viewership record with 1.7 million cocurrent viewers.

And mind you, the game was still at its early beta stage.

Who will prevail - Fortnite or Valorant?

There have been a horde of debates on whether "Valorant will kill Fortnite" or "Will Fortnite pull through" and claim its place.

With Fortnite season 3 starting in a few days, Epic Games seem to have a lot on their plate, right from the old Fortnite map debate to server performance issues that have been reported throughout Fortnite Chapter 2.

Comparatively, Valorant might be in a better spot, given the fact the game is still fresh and players don't know what to expect at this point.

The end of VALORANT Closed Beta is upon us! Now's the time to rally your troops for one last weekend of game time before launch. May the queues be ever in your favor. pic.twitter.com/vSGJThpC50 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 22, 2020

Regardless, both Riot and Epic Games have a challenge in front of them. The outcome of this epic face-off is something you do not want to miss.