Valorant: Riot capitalize on Rio CS: GO 2020 Major absence to announce first LAN event in the region

Riot Games seem to be pulling all the stops when it comes to plotting the success of their latest shooter, Valorant.

With the absence of a Rio CS: GO major in 2020, the Valorant devs will be looking to capitalize on the opportunity and will make the Brazilian First Strike a LAN event.

The First Strike tournament is going to be the first official competition on Valorant hosted by Riot Games, and it has been confirmed that the Brazilian event will be held at the Riot Games Brazil studio.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact across the world, and Brazil was one of the most affected countries. The nation, which had a booming esports industry, didn’t see a single major LAN event in the entirety of 2020.

However, it seems that Riot Games will be looking to change that by making First Strike a LAN event.

Noticia em primeira mão.



O Main Event do #FirstStrike do @VALORANTBrasil dias 3-6 de dezembro será PRESENCIAL nos estúdios da Riot Games Brasil.



A Riot usará todo o protocolo de prevenção que também foi utilizado nas finais do CBLOL! Em breve o anuncio deve ser feito <3 <3 — Tixinhadois (@tixinhadois) November 2, 2020

In a recent tweet, Guilherme “Tixinhadois” Cheida, a popular Brazilian League of Legends commentator wrote:

“First-hand news. The Main Event of First Strike of Valorant Brazil, December 3-6, will be hosted at Riot Games Brazil studio. Riot will use the entire prevention protocol that was used in the CBLOL finals! The official announcement will be made soon < 3 < 3.”

This news was also confirmed by Valorant Brasil Twitter later on:

Se o chefe falou, tá falado! 🔥



Teremos o VALORANT First Strike em LAN, direto dos estúdios da Riot em São Paulo! https://t.co/t4hMCo6hpG — VALORANT // BRASIL (@VALORANTBrasil) November 2, 2020

Advertisement

They wrote:

“If the boss spoke, it is spoken! We will have the Valorant First Strike in LAN form, straight from the Riot Studios in Sao Paulo!”

Valorant Brazil is currently in the midst of its First Strike open qualifier series, which is set to end on the 8th of November. The closed qualifier will soon follow on the 13th, and the main First Strike tournament will be held from the 3rd to the 6th of December.

Valorant devs to capitalize on the absence of Brazil CS: GO Major

2020 was supposed to be the year when Brazil finally gets to play host to the bi-annual CS: GO Major. However, due to health issues raised by the ongoing pandemic, ESL One: Rio 2020 got postponed and then canceled completely.

Brazil has one of the biggest player bases when it comes to first-person shooters, and CS: GO has been more of a religion to them for a very long time now.

So, not having a major LAN event throughout the entirety of 2020 has devastated many esports fans in the region. Riot Games are looking to change all of that with the Valorant First Strike Brazil LAN announcement.