Valorant: Riot finally addresses the ‘Killjoy Turret Wallhack’ issue

For those who are unaware of the recent controversies surrounding Killjoy’s turrets, let us give you a short recap of what all is transpiring in the world of Valorant at the moment.

Killjoy’s turret ability is currently the most overpowered and broken ability in the game and it’s not because of the reasons that you might be associating with the issue.

The most overpowering element of the Valorant bot is not the damage that it deals (which is rather insignificant) or the amount of crossfire potential that it’s capable of. It's the wallhack ability that it comes with that is an issue.

Killjoy’s turret can spot enemies through the wall and fire at them, giving away their location in the process. Additionally, you can also place the turret in such a way that it can glitch through platforms and land in an area where it can never be detected. However, it can continue firing at enemies.

The video shows the exploit in Split where Killjoy’s turret placement is the most abused.

But thankfully, Riot has taken notice and will be fixing Killjoy’s turret in the coming patches.

Riot Games addresses the Killjoy turret issue

This Killjoy turret issue is game-breaking, to say the least, and the Valorant devs taking notice of it is a positive development.

In the tweets below, you can see the fix that Morello and gang are trying to bring to Split.

We have a fix for this on the map itself, should be going out with the next patch! — rycou (@rycoux) August 19, 2020

Valorant developer ‘rycou’ confirmed in his reply to Morello's tweet that they have a fix for this issue and said:

“We have a fix for this on the map itself, [and it] should be going out with the next patch."

This is indicative of the fact that even if the exploit is fixed on Split, it doesn’t exactly guarantee that the same situation will not arise in some other map.

100 Thieves Pro Hiko has already shown how problematic the turret can be on a map like Ascent. The wallhack capabilities of Killjoy’s bot are outright broken. In such a case, simply fixing the exploit in Split will not do much in balancing out this meta breaking Agent.

However, we can agree that it’s a step in the right direction for Riot Games at this moment in time. Split has become unplayable for many players, with some of them going as far as dodging the map entirely.