Valorant: Riot Games IPs have recently been experiencing some server downtimes due to Cloudflare

Riot Games’ Valorant has been experiencing a fair bit of server downtime in the last 12 hours, and it might be because of a problem with the Cloudflare services.

Yesterday, on the 12th of September, Valorant fans were not able to log on to the game and had to wait for a long time to have the servers properly active again.

What was important to note here was that the server outage was not region-specific, and the Riot Valorant servers were down across the world.

Historically, this was the second time that the shooter's servers were down at such a magnitude, and it led many to believe that the cause could have been from the end of Cloudflare.

Riot is aware of the issue (Screengrab from Valorant official page)

Riot had written in the Valorant status page that they were aware of the connection issue that players were facing and were in the process of investigating the matter.

The Valorant servers were down for quite some time

Valorant server downtime according to downdetector

According to 'downdetector', the Valorant servers were down for around three hours straight, with the problems peaking at 7.00 PM IST. It was only around 10.00 PM IST that the servers started to stabilize. However, there was a slight downtime again at 7.00 AM IST.

Previously, when a server outage of such a magnitude occurred, Cloudflare was the reason behind it, and no amount of relogging and reinstalling the game would have fixed it. The issue was quite similar this time around.

To those unaware, Riot Games’ IPs such as Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics use the Cloudflare internet services to provide the online servers for the game.

League of Legends server downtime according to downdetector

According to ‘downdetector’, League of Legends has also been facing a similar issue, so it’s highly possible that the problem lies with CloudFlare and not with your ISP.