Valorant skins: Full list of weapon skins in the game

Taken from Arrekz gaming

When it comes to tactical-first person shooters, weapon skins are a great way of personalizing one's loadout. And Valorant, in just it’s closed beta stage has a bucket full of weapon skins for you to try and tinker around with.

To get the skin that you want, you will need to purchase them with VP or Valorant Points which is the in-game currency of the game or which can be earned through Contracts and Battle Pass Progress. From the store, you will be able to either get individual skins or a collection of skins depending on how much you’re willing to invest.

Skin Rotations, Valorant Points and Agent-specific skins

The skins in the Valorant store rotates in primarily two different sections.

The features skins rotate every two weeks.

The skins which are on offer rotate every 2-3 days.

Valorant points can only be purchased with real-life currency.

The VP microtransactions (pic courtesy: Polygon)

Just like RP in League of Legends, Valorant has six different ways of buying VP. You can buy 475 VP for $4.99, 1,000 for $9.99, 2,050 for $19.99, 3,650 for $34.99, 5,350 for $49.99, or 11,000 for $99.99. However, do keep in mind that the conversion rate will differ based on your currency.

Apart from the general category of skins for the guns, there are Agent-specific gun skins in the game as well. They can only be unlocked by performing certain Agent contracts in the game and then leveling up those contracts.

Skins help in keeping the game from going stale

Unlike in League of Legends where you can do a lot more with champions skins, like adding in exciting particles, voice lines, and unique recall animations; in shooters like Valorant, the developers do not have such liberty.

As the only thing that the player is staring at is the gun, the only skin that they can make in Valorant is around the weapon. So each of the in-game skin lines need to be incredibly unique and eye-catching.

As the weapon skins are wholly cosmetic, they do not interfere with the game-play in Valorant, even if they boast different animations, audio and visual effects.

One good thing about weapons skins is that other players will be able to see them but not hear or see the custom load-out animations and visual effects as it might disturb their individual gameplay.

Evolving Weapons Skills in Valorant

When Valorant officially launches, Riot will be introducing weapon evolve features, which will utilize Radianite Points.

After you have unlocked a skin that you like, you will be able to use Radianite Points to upgrade those skins to have better effects. You can unlock additional levels and each level will allow you to customize new effects, animations, audio as well as color variants.

Now, to get Radianite Points, you will need to complete Battle Pass challenges. However, you can also purchase them with the help of Valorant Points.

The cost of Valorant weapon skins

The Valorant skins come in sets. Here are the complete list of weapon skin sets in the game.

Agent

Avalanche

Imperium

Ronin

Reaver

Luxe

Prism

Agent Skins

The Agent skins that you get through contracts, are specific to that Agent and cannot be used for some other Agent.

Here is a list of all the skins.

Breach’s Frenzy

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Brimstone’s Sheriff

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Cypher’s Ghost

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Jett’s Sheriff

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Omen’s Ghost

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Phoenix’s Frenzy

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Raze Classic

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Sage’s Classic

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Sova’s Sheriff

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Viper’s Shorty

pic courtesy: Riot Games

The Avalanche Collection

The Icy Blue collection of the Avalanche Weapon skins has a collection for just 5 weapons.

Classic

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Marshal

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Phantom

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Spectre

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Vandal

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Imperium Collection

The Imperium collection features just two weapons; the Classic, which comes for 1,275 VP and the Tactical Knife, which comes at 2,550 VP.

Both the weapons have a dragon like shape etched throughout the body and have a golden shine to them.

Classic

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Melee

pic courtesy: Riot Games

The Ronin Collection

The Ronin Collection is a personal favorite of many streamers and professional players. Nothing screams ‘elegance’ more than a Japanese inspired, ‘red dragon’ based gun barrel and nozzle.

The Ronin gun skins come at just 875 VP each and is the cheapest lineup that Valorant has, as of now.

Sheriff

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Bulldog

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Operator

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Reaver Collection

The Reaver collection currently comes as a bundle for 5,325 VP with individual skins for 1,775 VP, except fot the Tactical knife which is priced at 3,550 VP.

In the closed beta till now, there are just four skins in the line up, and each of them can be evolved with Radianite Points. There are three levels of upgrade and each of those can be completed for just 10 Radianite Points.

Sheriff – 1,775 VP

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Vandal – 1,775 VP

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Operator – 1,775 VP

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Melee – 3,550 VP

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Luxe Collection

The Luxe collection doesn’t exactly cost any money. However, you will have to invest an extra 15 Radianite points if you wish to put on some additional colors for the weapons.

The skins are available for 6 different weapons and you will be able to color them in either Blue, Camo, Gold or the default Red.

Ghost

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Spectre

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Judge

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Vandal

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Operator

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Melee

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Prism Collection

The Prism collection is very Blue and is also very cool. If you want the whole set, then you will require 6,375 VP or 1,250 for each of them.

Ghost

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Spectre

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Phantom

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Operator

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Ares

pic courtesy: Riot Games

Melee

pic courtesy: Riot Games

More skins on the Valorant horizon

Riot Games' Valorant is still in the closed beta and these were just an initial line-up of skins that the developers have decided to launch. And as the game approaches it's official release date in late-summer, fans are speculating that there will be a lot more skins in the stores, once Valorant is officially out.

The skins available so far, are sleek, incredibly detailed and have some of the coolest reload and recoil animations an FPS fan can ask for.

Apart from the skins, there might be new guns and Agents on the horizon as well. And, with the amount of investment that Valorant has seen in the last couple of days from the players and esports orgs alike, it's safe to say that Riot's new IP is going to be huge.