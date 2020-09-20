Valorant Skyesports Championship Day 2: Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad make it to semifinals

Day 2 of the Valorant Skyesports Championship has finally come to a close, and teams from Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have come out on top to secure their semifinal spots.

Unlike Day 1 of the Valorant Skyesports Championship, the games on the second day were not all that close, and there were multiple one-sided stomps.

It was only in today’s Valorant matches that we got a glimpse of what some of the top teams in India are capable of.

Day 2 of the Valorant Skyesports Championship began with Mumbai going up against Bengaluru, Chennai facing Rajasthan, and Hyderabad & Kolkata taking on Delhi & Punjab, respectively.

Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad advance to Valorant Skyesports Championship semifinals

After the end of day 2, here are the scores for the 3 match!



Team Chennai, Team Mumbai, Team Hyderabad and Team Koltaka qualify for the semifinals in Valorant Skyshowdown!



Tomorrow at 2 PM 🔥 Stay Tuned for the ultimate action. #skyesportschampionship #valorantskyshowdown pic.twitter.com/mqJwDb4Mq3 — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 20, 2020

The day started off with Mumbai thrashing Bengaluru for a 13-2 victory. Much like Day 1, this time also, 8bitReBel had an incredible performance on his Raze and was the top fragger in Haven.

Absolute carnage scenes by Team Mumbai in Valorant Skyshowdown! @scouttanmay & team are on the way to winning this 13-0?



#SkyesportsChampionship pic.twitter.com/BVFNutR99e — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 20, 2020

On certain rounds, he was single-handedly tearing through the opponents and put in a masterclass of a performance to help Mumbai advance to the semifinals of the Valorant Skyesports Championship.

Chennai vs Rajasthan, which ended 13-7 to the former, started quite closely with Chennai trailing. However, they made a swift and strong comeback to gain an eventually commanding win.

Advertisement

The game between Hyderabad and Delhi was the only close match of the day, and Delhi put up more of a fight today than they did on Day 1 against Kolkata.

The final match of the Valorant Skyesports Championship qualifiers between Kolkata and Punjab was, by all means, another mauling. Sabyasachi ‘antidote’ Bose was the top fragger of the squad, with an amazing Average Combat Score of 316. With the Operator in hand, he was able to draw first blood five times on Haven.

With the semifinals all set to be held tomorrow at 2 PM IST, Indian Valorant fans will be quite excited to see who finally comes out on top in this tournament.