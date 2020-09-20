Valorant Skyesports Championship Day 1: Team Kolkata dominate as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai clinch wins

The Skyesports Valorant Championship is finally on its way, and Day 1 had a lot of intense action in store for Indian fans.

As 8 teams go head to head on the first day of best-of-ones, we are treated to some of the best Valorant action that the nation has to offer.

Instead of organizations participating, the teams in the competition were segregated into different cities and states. Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Punjab and Hyderabad are the teams in the first iteration of the Skyesports Valorant championship.

The action on Day 1 of the competition was incredibly fierce, and with a prize pool of INR 1 lakh up for grabs, it’s not all that surprising to see the teams go all out from the very onset of the games.

Day 1 of the Valorant Skyesports Championship was incredible

We’re ready! Are you?



India’s Biggest Showdown Starts today, Valorant Sky Showdown



Chennai vs Mumbai ( 2 PM)

Kolkata vs Delhi ( 3.30 PM)

Bangalore vs Rajasthan ( 4.45 PM)

Punjab vs Hyderabad ( 6 PM)



Live on @GetLocoNow #SkyesportsChampionship 2.0 #Esports @8bit_thug pic.twitter.com/LA0a6DySoG — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 19, 2020

Day 1 of the competition was witness to a lot of nail-biters. As Chennai went up against Mumbai in the inaugural match, Kolkata faced off against Delhi while Bengaluru and Punjab had Rajasthan and Hyderabad as their opponents.

Here are the match results for the first two games! Team Mumbai comes back from no where to secure a great win against Team Chennai in an over time match!



Valorant Sky Showdown @8bit_thug @scouttanmay #SkyesportsChampionship #Valorant #Esports @GetLocoNow @anipandita pic.twitter.com/sgR3OovwhO — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 19, 2020

The game between Mumbai and Chennai was very close, and the former had to take the game to overtime to win. 8bitReBel had an incredible showing on his Raze, sMxyt popped-off on his Sova. Even after getting 30+ kills on his Jett, Flexx was not able to carry it for Team Chennai.

Kolkata vs Delhi, on the other hand, was a rather one-sided affair, and Team Kolkata stomped their opponents on Ascent. Team Kolkata, who are now boasting the entire Velocity Gaming line-up, is the most dominant team in India and are ranked second in Asia-Pacific by vrl.gg.

So, they are the fan favorites heading into the competition, and their dominance in Day 1 of the Valorant Skyesports Championship was very much expected.

The wins that Bengaluru and Hyderabad had were both hard-fought, and they barely won out with a 13-11 and 13-10 scoreline, respectively.

What a perfect end to Day 1! Team Bengaluru had a nail-biting finish against Team Rajasthan and secured the win with a score of 13-11.



Team Hyderabad won against the promising Team Punjab with a score of 13-10.



Day 2, Tomorrow at 2 PM #SkyesportsChampionship 2.0 pic.twitter.com/eiuEVK2Uff — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 19, 2020

With Day 2 coming up today, we will finally have 4 teams who will qualify for the quarter-finals which takes place tomorrow.