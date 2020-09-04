Much like the rest of his Team Liquid Valorant teammates, Travis “L1nk” Mendoza has come from a CS: GO background.

However, unlike ScreaM, and Soulcas, his time in Valve’s shooter wasn’t exactly a glorious one. And fans could only see his face regularly during the C-tier tournaments.

L1nk has been with a lot of teams during his time in professional CS: GO, but he is mostly known for playing for teams like CEX, London Esports, and Vexed Gaming.

Riot Games’ first-person tactical shooter Valorant acts as a second chance for L1nk to have a more successful esports career. And the British-born player showed a lot of promise during both the LVL Clash 2 and the Allied Esports Odyssey tournament, which were a part of the Valorant esports Ignition Series.

Team Liquid's L1nk’s Valorant settings

L1nk usually plays a supporting role in Team Liquid's Valorant roster, and you will generally see him styling on his opponents with his signature, Sage, Cypher, and Omen pick.

His grounded playstyle complements the aggressive ones of ScreaM and his Agent Reyna, and he is slowly becoming an integral part of the Team Liquid roster.

So if you're wondering what in-game settings this pro runs in Valorant, then here is a closer look:

His Mouse Sensitivity

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.44

eDPI: 176

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Keybindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Q

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: Mouse 5

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: Mouse 4

His Crosshair Settings

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.111

Minimap Zoom: 0.673

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

His Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings