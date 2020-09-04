Create
Modified 04 Sep 2020
Much like the rest of his Team Liquid Valorant teammates, Travis “L1nk” Mendoza has come from a CS: GO background.

However, unlike ScreaM, and Soulcas, his time in Valve’s shooter wasn’t exactly a glorious one. And fans could only see his face regularly during the C-tier tournaments.

L1nk has been with a lot of teams during his time in professional CS: GO, but he is mostly known for playing for teams like CEX, London Esports, and Vexed Gaming.

Riot Games’ first-person tactical shooter Valorant acts as a second chance for L1nk to have a more successful esports career. And the British-born player showed a lot of promise during both the LVL Clash 2 and the Allied Esports Odyssey tournament, which were a part of the Valorant esports Ignition Series.

Team Liquid's L1nk’s Valorant settings

L1nk usually plays a supporting role in Team Liquid's Valorant roster, and you will generally see him styling on his opponents with his signature, Sage, Cypher, and Omen pick.

His grounded playstyle complements the aggressive ones of ScreaM and his Agent Reyna, and he is slowly becoming an integral part of the Team Liquid roster.

So if you're wondering what in-game settings this pro runs in Valorant, then here is a closer look:

His Mouse Sensitivity

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.44
  • eDPI: 176
  • Hz: 1000
  • Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Keybindings

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Use/Equip Ability: 1: Q
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Use/Equip Ability: 2: E
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Use/Equip Ability: 3: Mouse 5
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: Mouse 4

His Crosshair Settings 

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
  • Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.111
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.673
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

His Display Settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings

  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • First Person Shadows: Off
Published 04 Sep 2020
