Valorant: Team Liquid Soulcas’ graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

The Valorant Ignition Series has been a massive success in both Europe and North America. There have been a lot of organizations creating their official roster for the games, and Team Liquid was one of them.

However, instead of making a North American team, TL chose to make an all European squad with the likes of Adam' ec1s' Eccles (CAP), Adil' ScreaM' Benrlitom, Dom' soulcas' Sulcas, James' Kryptix' Affleck, Travis' L1NK' Mendoza, and Connor' Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH).

TL had a fantastic start to the Valorant Ignition Series and put forward an exemplary performance again against G2 Esports during the Allied Esports Odyssey. However, their performance was not all that good during the LVL Clash 2 Invitational as they were not able to make it out of the group stages.

But that being said, Team Liquid looks quite good as a Valorant squad and shows a lot of promise. The addition of Soulcas to their roster has done a lot in strengthening the team.

Soulcas was a former CS: GO player, but did not attain much success at the professional stage, and Valorant represents a new opportunity for him to create a name for himself.

Soulcas' Valorant graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Soulcas plays as an entry fragger in Valorant, and you can see him taking over servers in his Twitch streams.

So, if you're looking for some of his in-game settings in Valorant, here is a closer look.

Advertisement

His Mouse Sensitivity

DPI:400

Sensitivity: 0.514

eDPI:205,6

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 0.88

Windows Sensitivity:6

HIs Key Bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 4

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Hie Crosshair Settings

ColorL: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 6 / 2 / 1

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

HIe Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

His Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings