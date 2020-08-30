Valorant: Team Liquid Soulcas’ graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

The Valorant Ignition Series has been a massive success in both Europe and North America. There have been a lot of organizations creating their official roster for the games, and Team Liquid was one of them.
However, instead of making a North American team, TL chose to make an all European squad with the likes of Adam' ec1s' Eccles (CAP), Adil' ScreaM' Benrlitom, Dom' soulcas' Sulcas, James' Kryptix' Affleck, Travis' L1NK' Mendoza, and Connor' Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH).
TL had a fantastic start to the Valorant Ignition Series and put forward an exemplary performance again against G2 Esports during the Allied Esports Odyssey. However, their performance was not all that good during the LVL Clash 2 Invitational as they were not able to make it out of the group stages.
But that being said, Team Liquid looks quite good as a Valorant squad and shows a lot of promise. The addition of Soulcas to their roster has done a lot in strengthening the team.
Soulcas was a former CS: GO player, but did not attain much success at the professional stage, and Valorant represents a new opportunity for him to create a name for himself.
Soulcas' Valorant graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings
Soulcas plays as an entry fragger in Valorant, and you can see him taking over servers in his Twitch streams.
So, if you're looking for some of his in-game settings in Valorant, here is a closer look.
His Mouse Sensitivity
- DPI:400
- Sensitivity: 0.514
- eDPI:205,6
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 0.88
- Windows Sensitivity:6
HIs Key Bindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 4
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: E
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Hie Crosshair Settings
- ColorL: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 6 / 2 / 1
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
HIe Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
His Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His Graphics Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- First Person Shadows: On