Valorant vs CS GO: As Vanguard issues another ban wave, a CS GO player pays $600 to punish cheaters

Vanguard has dished out 3,700+ HWID bans on the 3rd of July, making cheating a very expensive affair in Valorant.

A CS: GO player has found an ingenious way of trolling hackers in the game, making for some sweet revenge.

Image Courtesy: AFK Gaming.

The Vanguard vs VACnet debate will be an age-old one in our books. For now, it doesn't seem that the Valve's anti-cheat is fairing all that well, even after the recent beta updates.

Not only were the new changes heavily criticized by some, but they were cracked within just one-hour into their release.

However, the VACnet beta changes were appreciated by the wider player base. Some of them felt that Valve is finally doing something about the cheating pandemic that CS: GO has been going through for years now.

But the results are still unsatisfactory, and it seems that Valorant's anti-cheat Vanguard is doing much better in comparison.

Vanguard is far from being the perfect anti-cheat solution, but it is its approach to the cheating issue that makes it such a big success.

Vanguard issues a cheater ban wave

Two days ago, the Valorant developers issued another ban wave through Vanguard and targeted over 3700 cheaters this time around.

Taking action to remove a large amount of cheaters from VALORANT permanently. Players who have submitted reports against these individuals will be notified if they are currently logged on. Thank you for helping keep VALORANT a safe and highly competitive gaming experience. — Riot Vanguard (@RiotVanguard) July 2, 2020

It's quite concerning that so many cheaters are actually getting detected every month. Riot has been issuing a lot of ban waves ever since the release of its closed beta.

Advertisement

It is evident that there will be cheaters in the game, but the number of cheaters will be significantly lesser than what CS: GO has.

Riot is very serious about the competitive integrity of their new shooter. If a cheater has been caught, Vanguard is not going to just permanently ban their accounts, but their system hardware IDs as well.

Vanguard is not going to make hacking impossible, but it's just going to make it very expensive for cheaters to play the game.

Ladies and gentleman I present to you saltiest dish served by yours truly https://t.co/9u5wTqlaA9



3700+ HWID Bans these people have paid 100$+ for cheats that are detected not only that their forums got hit offline at the same time :o pic.twitter.com/NxFZJg2Fz5 — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 2, 2020

The Anti-CheatPD has recently tweeted about some of the cheater reactions from the latest ban waves through Vanguard, and it would seem that they are not happy.

The tweet reads, "Ladies and gentleman I present to you saltiest dish served by yours truly https://imgur.com/a/htujZ7y. 3700+ HWID Bans these people have paid 100$+ for cheats that are detected not only that their forums got hit offline at the same time :o", thereby marking this endeavour by Vanguard a success.

CS: GO player pays $600 to take revenge on cheaters

It's no surprise that hacking in CS: GO has gotten worse over the years. It has reached a point where even professional players have been caught hacking in FACEIT secure servers

However, VACnet's fault isn't solely because of the fact that it can very easily be bypassed, but because it is not able to detect too many cheat .dll injections. The major concern is banning the cheaters, and it can take Valve about 6-months to ban the player from the day of hack detection.

Ban waves come painfully slow, and even if a cheater does get banned, he/she can just make another account to get a second run at the game. This is precisely the reason why players have taken it upon themselves to try and solve the CS: GO hacking issue.

Yesterday, a YouTuber who goes by the name of ScriptKid had uploaded a video where he showed how systematically he takes revenge on cheaters.

ScriptKid is quite popular for trolling hackers in PUBG, and now he seems to have taken on the cheaters in CS: GO. With just $600, he creates his own fake website and fake CS: GO cheats. These cheats, when used, will not help the hack-user, but rather make the server a living hell for them.

From stopping all movement keys to shooting at teammates whenever the crosshair moves across their hitbox, the cheater will be put through a lot of punishment.

To date, this is some of the best ways that we have seen that the hacking problem was dealt with in CS: GO.