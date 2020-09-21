Valorant vs CS GO: G2’s Ocelote feels that Riot’s fps is destroying the one from Valve

G2 Esports' founder, Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez Santiago, is one of the most outspoken esports personalities out there. And he didn't exactly mince his words when talking about Valorant and what he exactly feels about the whole 'Valorant x CS: GO' debate.

Ocelote finds that Valorant will be the eventual cause of CS: GO's destruction in the near future. And as Riot's shooter is pretty much following the same path as that of their other IP League of Legends, Valorant surpassing CS: GO is just an eventuality.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Ocelote goes into a lot of depth as to why he feels that Valorant will be the more dominant shooter in the fps genre.

He says that "A video game is not just a video game; it's what happens around the video games. In Valorant, you have different characters, and each character has lore and background. We, humans, are very empathetic by nature, so we want to know about these characters."

Ocelote suggests that much of Valorant's strengths lie in Riot's ability to construct a lore around their characters. League of Legends' lore and the cinematic videos and music videos that accompany it are some of the best in the industry.

And with Valorant, the devs seem to be going down that trodden path as well.

Ocelot says that Valorant will eventually "destroy" CS: GO

If you aren't exactly aware of who Ocelot is, then let us give you a brief insight into one of the biggest personalities of the European esports scene.

Ocelote was once a World of Warcraft and League of Legends professional player, and his career highlight as a player came at the hands of Xpeke (ironically), when he made the famous Kassadin backdoor play against Ocelote and his then squad SK Gaming.

Ocelot soon quit the pro stage and went onto create G2 Esports, who are currently the most dominant organization in Europe.

Not only does G2 rank high in League of Legends, but in other games like CS: GO, Fortnite, and Rocket League as well. And now with the growing success of Valorant, Ocelote has been able to create the most dominant European roster, one which won every single Ignition Series tournament.

It is not every day that you see an esports org owner picking one competitive IP over the other, so when Ocelote picks Valorant over CS: GO, then we can't help but feel that things are incredibly dire with Valve's shooter.

Ocelote in the interview says that Valorant will "end up destroying, in terms of numbers of people playing the game, Counter-Strike, because in Counter-Strike, the only thing you have going for you is the mechanics and I love the game to death, I do."

But even with all his fondness for the game, Ocelote feels that Valve's reluctance to fix the more predominant issues with CS: GO is what is going to kill the shooter eventually.