Valorant vs CS GO: Hastr0 gives his take on how Riot’s shooter is spelling the doom for the one from Valve

It’s not every day that you see the owner of an esports organization go on camera to talk about how the success of one game is ‘killing’ the other. Hence, hastr0’s take on the whole CS: GO vs. Valorant debate is quite interesting.

Team Envy owner, Mike ‘hastr0’ Rufail, has taken a deeper dive into why he feels that CS: GO is dying at the hands of Valorant.

Now, in all honesty, Valorant is completely set up to be a top esport, but going up against a game that has been here for what seems like a decade, and then being the cause of its destruction, are some pretty bold claims indeed.

CS: GO has given some of the best moments in esports history and was able to create superstars like nitr0, Hiko, and Skadoodle, who have long since moved onto Valorant. Hence in the minds of many fps fans, CS: GO dying is a very fanciful thought at best.

So why does hastr0 feel that Valorant is killing CS: GO?

hastr0 feels that Valorant is spelling the doom for CS: GO

When it comes to competitive integrity, the Valorant devs keep that one singular aspect of the game to be their top priority.

Hacking issues, cheating, match-fixing, and providing 128-tick servers are number one on their list, and Riot takes these matters very seriously. And it’s precisely why the anti-cheat Vanguard is sophisticated and strict.

It’s because of all these many reasons that a great deal of CS: GO players (both pros and average) have shifted base to Valorant.

In a discussion with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez on the topic of players leaving Valve’s shooter, hastr0 comments “times are changing” and “If Riot does for Valorant what they do for League of Legends, there’s no reason it shouldn't be huge… I’m in it because I think what they’ve done with League of Legends is fantastic for esports, so I’m just putting my faith in Riot to replicate that for Valorant.”

In many ways, hastr0’s take on the matter throws a lot of light on the whole Valorant-CS: GO debate. Riot has indeed done an incredible job with League of Legends, as much of the game’s competitive integrity is very much intact, whereas CS: GO is riddled with scandals.