Valorant: Wardell’s in-game video and crosshair settings

Wardell is one of the latest additions to the TSM Valorant roster.

He brings his insane AWPer skills to the game and is tipped to dominate the Valorant servers.

Image Courtesy: HLTV.ORG

TSM’s official roster for Valorant looks incredibly stacked. From Hazed and Wardell to Subroza, the team seems to be packed with former CS: GO pros who are looking to make it big in the new shooter from Riot Games.

Matthew "Wardell" Yu is one of the latest signings in TeamSoloMid (TSM). The 22-year-old Canadian wasn’t able to make much of an impact during his professional CS: GO career and decided to quit the shooter from Valve on April 28 to start a new career in Valorant.

Wardell was known in the CS: GO community for his incredible skills with the AWP. He was considered to be one of the fastest flick snipers in the game, and it is this very skill set that he brings to Valorant.

In Valorant, Wardell is just insane with the Operator. He has accumulated a lot of highlight reels with the gun, which made many of his fans hopeful about his future in this new IP.

His Valorant in-game settings are also highly sought after, so if you are looking for what the Canadian prodigy runs in games, then we've got you covered.

Wardell’s Valorant settings

Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics quality

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.65

eDPI: 260

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M: 1.1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key Bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability 1: F

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 4

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5

Use Object: E

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: C

Crosshair Settings

Colour: White

Outlines: Off / 0 / 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: On / Off / Off

Valorant Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always