Valorant: Wardell’s in-game video and crosshair settings

  • Wardell is one of the latest additions to the TSM Valorant roster.
  • He brings his insane AWPer skills to the game and is tipped to dominate the Valorant servers.
Abhishek Mallick
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 16 Jun 2020, 12:56 IST
Image Courtesy: HLTV.ORG

TSM’s official roster for Valorant looks incredibly stacked. From Hazed and Wardell to Subroza, the team seems to be packed with former CS: GO pros who are looking to make it big in the new shooter from Riot Games. 

Matthew "Wardell" Yu is one of the latest signings in TeamSoloMid (TSM). The 22-year-old Canadian wasn’t able to make much of an impact during his professional CS: GO career and decided to quit the shooter from Valve on April 28 to start a new career in Valorant.

Wardell was known in the CS: GO community for his incredible skills with the AWP. He was considered to be one of the fastest flick snipers in the game, and it is this very skill set that he brings to Valorant. 

In Valorant, Wardell is just insane with the Operator. He has accumulated a lot of highlight reels with the gun, which made many of his fans hopeful about his future in this new IP.

His Valorant in-game settings are also highly sought after, so if you are looking for what the Canadian prodigy runs in games, then we've got you covered.

Advertisement

Wardell’s Valorant settings 

Display Settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics quality

  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • First Person Shadows: Off

Mouse Settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.65
  • eDPI: 260
  • Hz: 1000
  • Scoped Sensitivity M: 1.1
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key Bindings

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: F
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 4
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: C

Crosshair Settings

  • Colour: White
  • Outlines: Off / 0 / 0
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2
  • Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Fade / Movement / Firing Error: On / Off / Off

Valorant Radar

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always
Published 16 Jun 2020, 12:56 IST
Valorant Valorant Guide
