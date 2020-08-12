Ever since Valorant’s official launch, the shooter hasn’t seen as many error codes as it’s closed beta did.

From error code 12 to 46, 7, and 40, Valorant’s closed beta was subject to a lot of scrutiny because of all the errors that ruined a player’s day.

Now, even though the errors are not as recurrent after Valorant’s official launch as they used to be, there are a few bugs here and there that recur, and error code 68 has become one of the most persistent ones.

So if you’re facing this error code, then we have the perfect guide to fix it.

What is error code 68 in Valorant?

Error code 68 arises when the Valorant client is experiencing connection issues with the servers, and it can either be a fault from your end or on Riot’s, more specifically Cloudflare’s end, which is Valorant’s DDoS protection provider.

If the fault is at your end:

If error code 68 is happening because of an internet issue from your end, here are a few things you can do to fix it:

1. Restarting the game

Restarting the Valorant client will fix almost every error code, and the same goes for error code 68. So try logging out and back into the game to see if it fixes the issue.

2. Restarting your computer

Even though error code 68 is primarily a network issue, Valorant’s anti-cheat software Vanguard can be the real culprit behind it. To fix any problem related to the Vanguard, a quick PC reboot is the best solution.

3. Checking your network connection.

As error 68 is a server connection issue, the problem might just be with your router and internet connection. So restarting your router and checking your internet connection might just be able to do the trick.

4. Contact Riot’s support desk.

Riot has a promising support team, who give out prompt replies to complaints and queries. Hence, you can go to Riot’s support page for Valorant and lodge your complaints.

If the problem is at the end of Cloudflare:

Now, Cloudflare being the root of the error code 68 problem has a very high possibility, and their servers have recently undergone a lot of outages, leading to a lot of games, websites, and services crashing.

So, if error code 68 is happening because of them, then all you have to do is wait it out.