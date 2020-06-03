Riot Games

VALORANT finally got its official release yesterday, and it seems like the servers went into emergency maintenance even before some players got a few solid hours of play in.

Servers in EU, APAC, and SEA went down shortly after the game officially launched, and quickly went into maintenance.

"We're currently in an emergency maintenance for EU to deal with the instability they were seeing earlier. We hope to have this resolved within the hour." said Valorant devs in a tweet. "APAC and SEA players - servers are currently down for emergency maintenance. We'll let you know when they're back up."

Valorant Version Mismatch error

This was one of the biggest reasons for players to be subjected to error codes like 46, 39, 38, 40, and 43, along with the Version Mismatch Error.

However, if you’re still getting ‘Version Mismatch’ when attempting to connect to another player, even when the servers are up and running, then it's probably because you or the other player possess an outdated version of the game.

This problem arises irrespective of the player’s region and is perhaps one of the most annoying errors to deal with in Valorant. Many players are facing the same error.

So how do you fix Version Mismatch?

To try and fix this issue, make sure that your game or the game of the player you’re trying to play with has updated Valorant to the latest patch.

You can do this by checking the game version in the game sidebar. To access it, just go to the top left corner of the game screen and then to the main menu of the Valorant client, and you will be shown your game version. If your version is not up to date, then just install the latest patches, and you will be good to go.

If you’re having trouble with connecting to friends who’re in different regions, then wait till the servers are up and live again, or wait for Riot to patch out the problem.