5 most valuable Genshin Impact characters in the Sumeru patch

The Sumeru expansion in Genshin Impact has been a meta-defining patch for everyone. Due to the launch of a brand-new element, everyone got hold of countless new reactions, allowing some of the most useless characters to become conquerors of the endgame. Hence, ever since the release of the first-ever banner in 3.0, the community has been forever excited about future releases.

Thankfully, HoYoverse surpasses everyone's expectations, delivering some of the best support and DPS units that will remain viable as meta characters for a long time.

The following article ranks the five best characters that were released after the Sumeru release. These units are known for being masters in their craft, from buffing their allies to dealing substantial damage to enemies in the endgame.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Nahida and four other powerful Genshin Impact characters from Sumeru

1) Kirara

Kirara (Image via Genshin Impact)

Introduced with v3.7, Kirara wields the Dendro element and grants a shield to herself and her allies. She is one of the many shield characters released since the Sumeru patch and is considered a perfect mixture of an AOE DPS and support. Her Constellations amplify the damage to her abilities and the strength of her shields, making her a valuable character to pull for.

Based on Kirara's maximum HP, you will benefit from building her without much luck, as rolling most Artifact pieces with HP in its main and sub-stats will be enough. Kirara's sixth Constellation can also buff every party member's elemental damage, while her fourth Constellation deals significantly increased Dendro damage.

In conclusion, Kirara is more than worth the investment, considering her sixth Constellation is extremely strong for damaging enemies and preserving party members.

2) YaoYao

YaoYao (Image via Genshin Impact)

With YaoYao's release in Genshin Impact 3.4, she became an instant fan-favorite due to her kit and in-game lore. While most players use her as a healer and sub-DPS in bloom teams, her role in a party goes beyond just being a medic. It should also be noted that YaoYao can be a great character without any of her Constellations, making her a great F2P unit.

That said, investing in her Constellations can increase both EM and healing capabilities. Hence, be it a hyper-bloom team for dealing damage, or bloom teams for healing, YaoYao can fulfill either role flawlessly, even without her Constellations.

3) Nilou

Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

With her talents tied specifically to Bloom reactions, Nilou follows a unique playstyle with a beautiful character design. While she can be a decent Hydro applier, Nilou is functional with a team of only Dendro or Hydro, as Bloom reactions created can deal up to 400% damage to enemies in AOE.

Nilou's unique talent also puts her in a special stance, dealing three different attacks via the elemental skill.

Any Bloom damage created by Nilou also scales off her maximum HP, making her build crafting easier for everyone. However, keeping a healer character in a Nilou, preferably someone with a Hydro element such as Kokomi or Barbara, or a Dendro character such as YaoYao, is important.

4) Al Haitham

Al Haitham (Image via Genshin Impact)

Al Haitham is known to create strong Dendro reactions, and deal burst damage to the enemy, based on his EM stat. He has been in the main story arc of Genshin Impact since the first update of Sumeru and got a playable version for the first time in v3.4.

Since Al Haitham's damage can be scaled based on a single stat, building him is fairly simple. However, some of his Constellations make him a potent on-field DPS. Both Al Haitham's fourth and sixth Constellations can increase his Dendro damage and crit stats, making him the highest Dendro DPS character in the game.

5) Nahida

Nahida (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nahida excels at supporting her teammates both on and off the field. Being the god of Dendro, her buffing talents scale based on her EM stat, making her one of the best buffers in the game. Nahida's elemental skill is the easiest source to apply Dendro on enemies quickly, while her burst creates a huge field to grant buffs to party members based on their elements.

Nahida can work perfectly with no Constellations, while you need the signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, to bring out her full potential as a support.

Poll : 0 votes