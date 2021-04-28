Valve announces Dota 2 Team Profiles for ongoing season

Valve just announced a new feature added to the Dota 2 game client, DPC Team Profiles. It is a one-stop destination for all fans where they can follow every single game their favorite team plays.

The Dota 2 Pro Circuit, or DPC, started back in January. Since then, a whole season has been done and dusted, concluding with The Singapore Major, won by Invictus Gaming. Season 2 is currently ongoing, and Valve just made it easier to follow.

Introducing DPC Team Profiles -- Now available in the DPC tab. Follow your favorite teams, keep update to date with their roster, schedule, standings, statistics .. more statistics, tournament history and more. All one one page. Do check it out. https://t.co/8Ne02WlpA1 #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/WK9EQUQHRM — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) April 27, 2021

Players can access DPC profiles via the Dota 2 game client under the "Watch" tab. There are three individual sections for the DPC leagues under the watch tab, and clicking on any team's name will open its DPC profile.

The profiles show the team's players, their individual statistics, the team's best heroes, and schedules, among other things.

A spoiler-free mode has also been added to the client so fans can check out replays of past games without the result being spoiled. They can activate this mode by clicking the "Live" button in the top-right corner of the team profile.

Fans can easily follow their favorite teams through this new system. The new interface is straightforward and easy to understand. Fans can quickly figure out when the next match is and can even watch all the replays of previous games.

But what about the Dota 2 Team Bundles?

One question most fans and teams had was where are the Fan Content Bundles?

In January, Valve announced Fan Content Bundles that would allow fans to directly support their favorite Dota 2 teams by purchasing said bundles. Since then, no such bundle has come out or even been mentioned.

Valve provided an update about the bundles as they announced that the team profiles would play an integral part in the upcoming fan content system.

Team profiles will not only provide a way for you to stay connected to your favorite teams, but they will also be an integral part of the upcoming fan content system that’s currently in the works. #Dota2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) April 27, 2021

Fans can only speculate what the fan content system will be. From what pro players have said on their streams, they will have voice lines submitted by the teams themselves, amongst other things.

The only way to truly find out is to wait till Valve releases them.

