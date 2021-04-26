Dota 2's Team Nigma becomes the first esports team to be sponsored by a major airline

The Dota 2 esports scene is in for a bit of a pleasant surprise as the World Champion roster of Team Nigma gets into an incredible sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways.

This will also be the first time in video gaming history that an esports organization receives a sponsorship deal from a major airline.

Team Nigma has been one of the most successful esports organizations in the Dota 2 scene. And this deal will see them relocating to Abu Dhabi under their partnership with AD Gaming. Moreover, this move will also help the roster become a catalyst to boost the growth of the esports and video gaming industry in the Middle East.

The initiative for the collaboration was done by twofour54 Abu Dhabi, who are actively working to build a thriving esports ecosystem in the region.

Dota 2’s Team Nigma gets sponsored by Etihad Airways

When talking about the sponsorship, both Team Nigma and Etihad provided statements.

Mohamed Morad, Co-Founder of Team Nigma, said:

“As a kid, I dreamt of becoming a pilot, so partnering up with my favorite airline is special on both a personal and a professional level. When competing on the highest level, our team and staff constantly need to travel around the world to face the top Dota 2 teams, and the immense resources and expertise Etihad Airways will provide us are going to help our players and staff reach new levels.”

Christoph Timm, Co-Founder of Dota 2's Team Nigma, remarked:

“We are grateful that Etihad Airways committed to a long-term partnership, especially during these testing times. Like us, Etihad believes in supporting and developing new upcoming talents from the region and sees esports as a major industry for the region. The amount of support they have already shown us is admirable. This is just the beginning of our journey together, and we look forward to more unique activations in the future.”

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships at Etihad Airways, said:

“The gaming industry is rapidly gaining prominence, and in line with Abu Dhabi’s investment in the industry, Etihad is proud to lead the way and be the first major global airline to partner with an esports team. This is another proof point of our industry-leading approach to sports sponsorships. Etihad is renowned for partnering with world-class sports teams and events, from Manchester City Football Club to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We see the value in sports-based sponsorships which unite and engage with communities, and we look forward to what the future holds with Team Nigma.”

The historical partnership between Team Nigma and Etihad Airways is bound to provide a significant boost to not just the esports industry in the Middle East but to Dota 2’s very own competitive scene as well.