IG.Emo's "?" makes a return at the Dota 2 I League 2021 Championships

Zhou "Emo" Yi, the mid-lane player for Invictus Gaming(Team IG), was immortalized in the Dota 2 history in this year's Singapore Major. His "?" to Evil Geniuses' mid-laner Azel "Abed" Yusop.

This has been a famous Dota 2 meme since the Singapore Major.

IG.Emo's infamous "?" makes a comeback at Dota 2 I-League, an invitational tournament

IG.Emo, currently the rank 1 Dota 2 player in China (at the point when the article is being written) had his infamous "?" displayed outside the arena where they were playing.

They had their game against Team Magma, whose founders are the legendary players of IG itself, including Chen "Zhou" YAO, of the famous chatwheel "Patience from Zhou".

This post on reddit garnered a lot of attention, where people commented on different things regarding IG's match against EG.

People talked about Abed's 5 match Storm Spirit play, the curse of Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, and most importantly Emo's "?".

(Image via Invictus Gaming official Twitter handle)

Advertisement

For different YouTube videos, this was regarded as the best Dota 2 meme of the tournament.

There are different methods of tilting your opponent in a game of Dota 2. There are chat wheels, there is tipping the opposing players for misplays, then there is the good old question mark.

If an opponent makes a misplay, or a bad play, a Dota 2 player will pause the game, putting a question mark in the chat for all. This makes the opponent mad and once they are tilted, they start playing worse and end up making more mistakes in the game of Dota 2.

Emo did exactly that and received the intended results against Abed, the revered EG mid-laner.

To commemorate the simple "?" in the deciding match of the Singapore Major Grand Finals, which won IG the entire tournament of Dota 2, a screenshot of that particular moment was projected on screen. The screen in question was the exterior of the indoors where IG were playing their invitational I-League series against Team Magma.