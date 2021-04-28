Team Liquid take the series of Dota 2 against Brame as SumaiL returns

Team Liquid, the heavy favorite against Brame, took the series of Dota 2 by a score of 2-1. The main talking point behind the game was the return of the "King of the Mid-lane" Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan.

Much disputed was whether Sumail would play his signature mid-lane or shift to off-lane, as he did during his brief stint at OG.

SumaiL returns to professional Dota 2 and does it in style

#1 - Game 1 of Dota 2 between Team Liquid and Brame

The match 1 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Game 1 saw Maximilian "qojqva" Brocker play an off-lane Magnus, which cemented SumaiL's position as Liquid's official mid-laner. He had a great match on his Leshrac, finishing with a score of 6/2/8.

Michael "m`iCKe" Vu also had a perfect match as he finished the game on 11/0/2, thus making it an easy win for Team Liquid.

#2 - Game 2 of Dota 2 between Team Liquid and Brame

The match 2 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

SumaiL looked to replicate his previous match's performance as Leshrac once again. But this time around, Irakli "W1sh" Peranidze had different ideas on his Templar Assassin.

This time, m`iCKe also had a terrible laning phase as his Spectre. Tommy "Taiga" Le picked his signature Enchantress but couldn't really make a mark on the game as his cores did not have a really good game.

Brame took the game by storm, as their position 4, Nikolay "Stromanen1" Kalchev played beautifully and finished the game of Dota 2 with a score of 10/46/12.

#3 - Game 3 of Dota 2 between Team Liquid and Brame

The match 3 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Casters favored the draft of Brame over Team Liquid simply because their draft was simpler. This time the King had different ideas. He made the last pick of Puck and had a perfect game of Dota 2. He roamed all over the map and created space for m`iCKe to get his farm.

Even though Tasos "Focus" Michailidis' Juggernaut had a slight edge of farm over the Faceless Void, he could not do anything due to the tons of disables on the side of Team Liquid.

Nice to be on the winning side of this :) pic.twitter.com/6HJawiUTgd — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) April 27, 2021

SumaiL finished the game with a score of 15/0/16, thus making the return of "King" a grand one.