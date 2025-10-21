Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete the prologue

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is finally here, allowing fans to revel in a new adventure of blood and action in this sequel to the beloved cult-classic original. Set in Seattle, you control an Elder Kindred named Phyre who finds themselves at the crossfire of the city's supernatural politics and chaos after waking up from slumber after centuries.

Ad

This guide explains how to get through the introductory prologue of developer The Chinese Room's first foray into the World of Darkness universe. Here are the details.

Read More: All clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

How to complete the prologue intro in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Wake up and learn the basics

As you wake up, you will be greeted by a Security Guard who stumbles across you in a warehouse and tries to check up on you. Feed on the unfortunate soul to replenish blood while frenzied. This is a crucial mechanic in the game, which is what the vampire skills rely on, and Feeding can be performed while an opponent is stunned or unaware of Phyre's presence while in stealth.

Ad

Trending

With the Security Guard now dead, his corpse falls to the floor, causing his walkie-talkie to tumble forth too. A voice can be heard on the other side, concerned for his unresponsive friend. Head forward to find an item of interest, Envelope of Cash, sitting on a blue tarp. Turn left, go up the stairs, and interact with the door to open it. You will find yourself in a hallway.

Squaring off against an Elder does not go down well for this guard (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

The door to the left side will open up, and another Security Guard will enter who will attack Phyre. This will cause time to slow down as the game introduces the Standard Attack button. Press to one-shot the guard, sending him flying and instantly killing him. Head through the now-bloodied door that the guard came through.

Ad

The next part in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2's intro section teaches you how to vault over obstacles, like the wooden barrier in the middle of this room. Keep going through the linear flashlight-lit passage until you reach the dead end. Turn right and climb up the stacked boxes on the side to reach the upper floor area.

Make your way through and cross the hole on the floor by jumping across it. Turn left through the doorway and squeeze through the gap in the passage. This initiates a scripted cutscene where the mark on the Elder's hand glows pink, causing Phyre to wince in pain.

Ad

Also Read: Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 pre-order guide

Discover another entity living inside you

You will now hear another voice - one that isn't PHyre's - coming out of the body inhabited by the vampire, which is quite clearly someone else in their head. Before we continue, note that dialogue options marked with an arrow (>) continue the conversation while those marked with a question mark (?) allow for optional, more detailed queries.

Ad

At this point, you can respond to this person in one of three ways:

(>) What are you?

(>) Who are you?

(>) Get out of my head!

Picking the first option will trigger a negative reaction from the entity, appearing as "??? is disturbed by that" on the upper right corner of the screen. The conversation continues with:

(>) Do not play the fool.

(>) Gather yourself. Then speak.

(>) Seems we are both in the dark.

Ad

This time, the entity's reaction will be positive (??? appreciates that) upon picking the second or third option. Turns out, the voice is named Fabian and he isn't just an unarmed entity, but another vampire stuck inside Phyre - and not just any, but one belonging to the Malkavaian clan.

Interact with this voice to learn about its nature (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

While the insanity-stricken Malkavians were a playable class in the first Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines game, they are absent in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and this revelation could explain why. What's more is that Fabian was a detective when he had his body, and as such, he decides to question Phyre to learn about what could have happened to him.

Ad

Phyre can answer as follows:

(>) Torpor. I slept for years.

(>) Nothing.

(>) No. I want answers from you.

Phyre continues with two questions, which can be picked in any order:

(?) Do you know this mark?

(?) How did you get inside my head?

This is followed by:

(?) Who would dare mark me?

(?) How do we get you out?

(>) Let us move on.

(>) Questions, but no answers... (available after picking both the optional dialogue choices)

Ad

Once the conversation is over, this begins the first official main quest of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, dubbed To Taste A Foreign Body.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.