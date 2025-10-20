All clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 features a number of clans to pick when starting your journey in Seattle as a fledgling vampire. From returning fan-favorites to new picks, each opens up new avenues when It comes to dialogue and combat skills.

Ad

Here is the full list of all available Clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Read on for full details.

Also Read: Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 pre-order guide

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: All Clans listed

Manipulate and devastate foes with each Clan's distinct abilities (Image via Paradox Interactive)

There are a total of 6 playable clans in the base game; while a couple of them were originally cut from the game to be sold as DLC, backlash from the community forced the publisher to reverse their decision. Here are all clans in the game:

Ad

Trending

Bruja

Banu Haqim

Toreador

Tremere

Ventrue

Lasombra

Interestingly, this is one less than the predecessor game, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines, which also featured the Nosferatu clan, which makes sense as this ghoulish clan cannot roam the streets of Seattle without frightening normal humans. Additionally, the past games' Malkavian and Gangrel have been replaced by the Banu Haqim and Lasombra clans for Bloodlines 2.

Bruja

Clan Affinities: Celerity, Presence, and Potence

Celerity, Presence, and Potence Passive Ability: Brutality - After Feeding, become flush with vampiric strength, temporarily increasing the power of all your melee attacks

Ad

The Bruja are brawlers, always ready for a fight. They are rebels by nature who aren't fond of the restraints of the Camarilla organization that oversees the Kindred around the world. Their combat skills specialize in boosting their own strength to take on multiple foes at once and are skilled in crowd control in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

Banu Haqim

Clan Affinities: Celerity, Blood Sorcery, Obfuscate

Celerity, Blood Sorcery, Obfuscate Passive Ability: Silence of Death - All your actions become entirely silent for a period after feeding

Ad

This clan in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 features stealthy assassins who prefer to stick to the shadows to strike at unsuspecting foes. Their kit augments the vampire playstyle more than other clans in the game. This includes powerful Disciplines, such as the ability to stop time or become invisible to targets for a short duration.

Toreador

Clan Affinities: Celerity and Presence

Celerity and Presence Passive Ability: Cat's Grace - Move faster after feeding

Toreador is a fan-favorite clan in the Vampire The Masquerade universe thanks to their natural abilities of seduction. In fact, they can even temporarily turn a foe into an ally to gain a helping hand in combat, which in turn is bolstered by their movement-boosting abilities to make them as lithe as possible when engaged in combat.

Ad

Tremere's Blood Daggers allow ranged combat (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Tremere

Ad

Clan Affinities: Dominate and Blood Sorcery

Dominate and Blood Sorcery Passive Ability: Corrosive Touch - The bodies of those slain by feeding will dissolve away

Another popular pick, Tremere in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is a clan of mages. While lacking in physical prowess compared to other clans, they make up for it with powerful Blood Sorcery. Boasting skills that cause a target's blood to boil and explode or launch blood daggers from range, they have some of the most fun abilities in the game.

Ad

Ventrue

Clan Affinities: Dominate and Presence

Dominate and Presence Passive Ability: Flesh of Marble - Feeding hardens your skin, making you highly resistant to damage

The Ventrue are a clan of royals and elites who exist at the top of society, ironically mingling seamlessly among mortals and enjoying the pleasures of life. In Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, they specialize in tanking incoming hits, which, when paired with powerful manipulation abilities like possession, makes them the true commander of the battlefield.

Ad

Lasombra

Clan Affinities: Dominate, Potence, and Oblivion

Dominate, Potence, and Oblivion Passive Ability: Shadow Cloak - Feeding on enemies casts you into shadow, making you harder to see for a period

Lasombra offer an alternate sneaky playstyle to Banu Haqim, thanks to their terrifying abilities. They use the power of shadows to teleport behind foes for stealth kills and even transport themselves to a shadow realm to attack foes untroubled, making them arguably the strongest pick in this game.

Ad

That said, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is not a true RPG; there are no stats to put points in due to the absence of a Character Sheet akin to the first game, so the chosen clan only affects available skills and dialogue.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.