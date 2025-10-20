All clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 features a number of clans to pick when starting your journey in Seattle as a fledgling vampire. From returning fan-favorites to new picks, each opens up new avenues when It comes to dialogue and combat skills.
Here is the full list of all available Clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Read on for full details.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: All Clans listed
There are a total of 6 playable clans in the base game; while a couple of them were originally cut from the game to be sold as DLC, backlash from the community forced the publisher to reverse their decision. Here are all clans in the game:
- Bruja
- Banu Haqim
- Toreador
- Tremere
- Ventrue
- Lasombra
Interestingly, this is one less than the predecessor game, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines, which also featured the Nosferatu clan, which makes sense as this ghoulish clan cannot roam the streets of Seattle without frightening normal humans. Additionally, the past games' Malkavian and Gangrel have been replaced by the Banu Haqim and Lasombra clans for Bloodlines 2.
Bruja
- Clan Affinities: Celerity, Presence, and Potence
- Passive Ability: Brutality - After Feeding, become flush with vampiric strength, temporarily increasing the power of all your melee attacks
The Bruja are brawlers, always ready for a fight. They are rebels by nature who aren't fond of the restraints of the Camarilla organization that oversees the Kindred around the world. Their combat skills specialize in boosting their own strength to take on multiple foes at once and are skilled in crowd control in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
Banu Haqim
- Clan Affinities: Celerity, Blood Sorcery, Obfuscate
- Passive Ability: Silence of Death - All your actions become entirely silent for a period after feeding
This clan in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 features stealthy assassins who prefer to stick to the shadows to strike at unsuspecting foes. Their kit augments the vampire playstyle more than other clans in the game. This includes powerful Disciplines, such as the ability to stop time or become invisible to targets for a short duration.
Toreador
- Clan Affinities: Celerity and Presence
- Passive Ability: Cat's Grace - Move faster after feeding
Toreador is a fan-favorite clan in the Vampire The Masquerade universe thanks to their natural abilities of seduction. In fact, they can even temporarily turn a foe into an ally to gain a helping hand in combat, which in turn is bolstered by their movement-boosting abilities to make them as lithe as possible when engaged in combat.
Tremere
- Clan Affinities: Dominate and Blood Sorcery
- Passive Ability: Corrosive Touch - The bodies of those slain by feeding will dissolve away
Another popular pick, Tremere in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is a clan of mages. While lacking in physical prowess compared to other clans, they make up for it with powerful Blood Sorcery. Boasting skills that cause a target's blood to boil and explode or launch blood daggers from range, they have some of the most fun abilities in the game.
Ventrue
- Clan Affinities: Dominate and Presence
- Passive Ability: Flesh of Marble - Feeding hardens your skin, making you highly resistant to damage
The Ventrue are a clan of royals and elites who exist at the top of society, ironically mingling seamlessly among mortals and enjoying the pleasures of life. In Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, they specialize in tanking incoming hits, which, when paired with powerful manipulation abilities like possession, makes them the true commander of the battlefield.
Lasombra
- Clan Affinities: Dominate, Potence, and Oblivion
- Passive Ability: Shadow Cloak - Feeding on enemies casts you into shadow, making you harder to see for a period
Lasombra offer an alternate sneaky playstyle to Banu Haqim, thanks to their terrifying abilities. They use the power of shadows to teleport behind foes for stealth kills and even transport themselves to a shadow realm to attack foes untroubled, making them arguably the strongest pick in this game.
That said, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is not a true RPG; there are no stats to put points in due to the absence of a Character Sheet akin to the first game, so the chosen clan only affects available skills and dialogue.
