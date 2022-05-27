Vanguard players are upset over the lack of content in Season 3 Reloaded

Whenever there is a content drop for the Call of Duty series, including Vanguard, most of the current games in the franchise receive a fair amount of content. Most recently, there was the Season 3 Reloaded update which added balance adjustments, additional weapons and more to the game. However, Vanguard players don't seem to have received much content during the update.

Understandably, this makes them very upset due to the fact that Warzone received quite a few changes. These changes include a special new underground transportation system, changes to Rebirth Island, and even new game modes. However, for Vanguard players, they only received one specific update in the form of a new map, Sphere.

Vanguard players are unhappy with the lack of content in the Season 3 Reloaded update

Every single season in the Call of Duty games brings a special mid-season update called Reloaded. This update generally balances anything that was causing issues in the season as well as adding some new content to keep things fresh throughout the remainder of the season. While Warzone players received a whole lot of content, Vanguard did not have much in the way of exclusivity.

For example, while Vanguard did receive some additional new items during the update, such as a new weapon, operator and bundle, they were not unique to the game. In fact, the items from the update were shared with Warzone. While having additional weapons and operators is a welcome addition, some players felt slighted because of this fact and took to voicing their opinion openly on social media.

Many players shared their frustrations online

When looking at the comparison side by side in this kind of a format, players are able to see that the Warzone game did indeed receive much more content than Vanguard did. Of course, this is unfortunate for those who prefer to play the game and this sentiment was shared by many players online. They did not waste any time taking to social media to complain about the lack of content.

Some players felt that they could bring about change by posting about it and being vocal in the community. Those who felt slighted by the game's update commented on Reddit, sharing what makes them feel the way they do about the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Some players faced the unfortunate reality of the situation

Some players speculated that because the game is less popular than Warzone, with many more players flocking to the latter, that is why there were not as many updates. Some felt that because there was clearly less desire for the game, developers would focus on updating content elsewhere.

While this has not been stated as the reason explicitly, many players took to the comments section to voice their opinion on the subject.

After all, even for the original Season 3 update a month ago, players only received a new map and two new guns. Perhaps in the future, players will be able to receive more content in comparison. However, only time will tell in this regard.

