Vaults in Supervive, explained

The Vaults in Supervive are one of the game’s most contested objectives, and understanding how they work can make or break your match. They’re scattered across the map and packed with powerful rewards like abilities, gold, and armor. Because of the value inside, they are usually the first thing teams plan around when deciding where to drop.

Ad

Walking past a Vault gives you a glimpse of its contents. If what’s inside looks worth the risk, you can attempt to crack it open. But you must be quick and coordinated, as the process isn’t straightforward and alerts everyone on the map when it’s in progress. Here is how you can do it.

How to open Vaults in Supervive

The minigame for Vaults in Supervive (Image via Theorycraft Games || NetEase Games)

Opening a Vault requires completing a short timing QTE minigame rather than simply interacting with the door.

Ad

Trending

Go to the Vault door and press the action key (default E ).

). A circular meter will appear with a rotating arm and highlighted zones.

Press the button when the arm aligns with the highlighted section to deal damage to the Vault door.

Hitting the highlighted “sweet spot” deals roughly 7,000 damage, while hitting slightly outside deals about 3,500 damage. Missing the zone entirely cancels the mini-game and spawns lightning orbs that target the player, which teammates can shoot down to prevent damage. If you need to stop early, you can exit by performing a basic attack.

Ad

Note: While cracking the Vault, two posts will appear around it at random intervals. These posts must be destroyed by teammates outside the mini-game. Leaving them active makes the Vault harder to break, so teamwork is crucial to get it open quickly and safely.

Also read: How to farm monsters in Supervive

Other methods to open Vaults in Supervive

1) Gold Key

Gold Keys are rare map spawns that instantly open any vault, bypassing the minigame entirely. They also allow you to unlock Gold Chests, which can contain Tier 4 armor (some of the best gear in-game). They cannot be purchased or looted from standard enemies, making them one of the rarest finds during a match.

Ad

2) Robber Raccoon Power

This unique ability lets you skip vault cracking entirely. Found in specific vaults, dropped by biome leaders like Kobayashi’s or Scavenger Bay, or bought at Basecamp and Catacombs shops for 2,000 gold, the Robber Raccoon sends a swarm of raccoons to loot the vault for you.

What are the types of Vaults in Supervive?

Legendary Armor from Hot-Zone Vaults (Image via Theorycraft Games || NetEase Games)

Vaults in Supervive come in three main types, each marked with a distinct icon on the map:

Ad

Standard Vaults: The most common Vault type, containing regular loot such as Powers, armor upgrades, or gold.

The most common Vault type, containing regular loot such as Powers, armor upgrades, or gold. Abyssal Vaults : Marked with purple icons, these vaults drop normal loot along with an extra Abyssal item, making them highly sought after in mid-game rotations.

: Marked with purple icons, these vaults drop normal loot along with an extra Abyssal item, making them highly sought after in mid-game rotations. Hot-Zone Vaults: Denoted by yellow shield icons, these vaults are tied to the Hot Zone mechanic and contain Legendary Armor, often triggering heavy team fights.

That concludes our guide on Vaults in Supervive.

Check out: How to claim Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.