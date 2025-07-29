How to claim Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive

The Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive is the perfect way to kick off your journey in Theorycraft’s newly launched battle royale title. Supervive officially launched on July 24, 2025, and players have been swarming into the game ever since. To express gratitude for the community's generous response, the developers have created a limited-time reward for anyone who joins during launch week.

Read on to learn more about receiving this special treat.

Guide to claim Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive

Theorycraft’s Welcome to 1.0 Gift is a simple yet generous token of appreciation for early adopters of Supervive. If you download and play the game during the first week of launch, you're eligible to receive this exclusive package. It’s available only for a limited time, so act before the first week ends.

Let’s break down what’s included in this launch reward:

Prisma Tokens × 2,500 : These are one of the core currencies in Supervive. You can use Prisma in the Forge to unlock powerful gear like Relics, Grips, Kicks, and Perks, which will give you a competitive edge in the arena.

: These are one of the core currencies in Supervive. You can use Prisma in the Forge to unlock powerful gear like Relics, Grips, Kicks, and Perks, which will give you a competitive edge in the arena. Prismatic Capsule × 1: This is a randomized armory item capsule. Open it to receive a surprise piece of gear you can use to enhance your build and experiment with different playstyles.

The Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive isn’t just a freebie but also a head start. For players who are diving into this vibrant MOBA battle royale for the first time, it helps build your inventory with valuable resources right off the bat.

Steps to claim your Welcome to 1.0 Gift

Redeeming your gift is super easy and takes less than a minute. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch Supervive and go to the home screen. Look towards the bottom right corner, you’ll see a small mailbox icon. Click on it. This will bring up all your in-game messages, both read and unread. Find the message titled Welcome to 1.0 Gift. Click on the Claim button inside the message. That’s it! The items will instantly appear in your inventory.

The ‘Welcome to 1.0 Gift’ is a simple yet generous token of appreciation for early adopters of Supervive (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Don’t worry about deleting the message afterward, as the items will remain yours even if the message is removed.

Whether you're an old-hand battle royale fan or just checking out what Supervive has in store, snapping up the Welcome to 1.0 Gift is an absolute no-brainer. It's the game thanking you for celebrating the launch party with them, and it'll give you a great kick to get started on crafting your ideal loadout.

Don't forget — this reward won't be sticking around forever, so be sure to pick it up before the first week ends.

