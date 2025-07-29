Prisma in Supervive is one of the most vital resources for any serious player looking to get ahead in the freshly launched version 1.0. With the release of the new Armory system, unlocking better gear has become a necessity. From Relics and Grips to Perks and Kicks, everything runs on Prisma.

Guide to get more Prisma in Supervive

Prisma powers your progression in Supervive. Found prominently in the new Armory hub, it lets you forge and upgrade items that give serious advantages in combat. Want to extend your hunter’s range or deal massive damage with regular attacks? That’s what Prisma is for. And if you're feeling lucky, 500 Prisma can be spent on a Prismatic Capsule for a random item drop.

Now that you know why it's important, let’s talk about how to get more Prisma in Supervive.

1) Earn Prisma in-game

Your main source of Prisma in Supervive will be your performance in matches. As you farm monster camps, small amounts of Prisma will drop on the ground. But the real jackpot comes from taking down enemy players. When you eliminate someone, you can collect the Prisma they drop. However, this works both ways. If you die, you lose a portion of your own Prisma, and enemies can snatch it right up.

To counter this, the game introduces Prisma Extractors found inside Forges, where armor is typically repaired. Banking your Prisma here takes a bit of time and leaves you vulnerable, but if you succeed, that Prisma is locked in and safe, even if you die later.

Get more kills to earn more Prisma in Supervive (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Your final Prisma count at the end of the match includes your team’s total. So yes, keeping your teammates alive is more than just good sportsmanship, it directly affects your Prisma rewards. The better your squad's placement, the higher the multiplier applied to your collected Prisma. A well-executed, death-free win could net you over 1000 Prisma, while a poor early game may barely give you any.

2) Complete missions and weekly bounties

Off the battlefield, daily, weekly, and seasonal missions are a consistent source of Prisma in Supervive. They start with simple challenges such as "win a match" but get more complicated with team coordination or item usage. They're simple to follow and incentivize regular play.

There's also the Weekly Bounty system found under the Stash tab in the Armory. Performing well in matches increases your bounty score, which builds up toward big Prisma payouts and gear chests.

3) Look out for Prisma Boost Events

The first event takes place between August 28 and 31, 2025, and it's your golden opportunity to farm double (or triple) Prisma per match. These special events are ideal for those who want to speed up their Armory buildup.

Whether you’re strategizing your in-game farming routes or grinding missions between matches, managing your Prisma in Supervive is key to staying competitive in version 1.0. With a smart combination of gameplay, teamwork, and timing, you’ll be unlocking top-tier perks and dominating the battlefield in no time.

