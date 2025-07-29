How to farm monsters in Supervive

Farming monsters in Supervive is one of the main ways to secure Gold, collect useful drops, and gain XP for fast leveling. Since the game heavily ties progression to these resources, learning how to manage both small and large monsters is essential for staying ahead, especially in tougher zones and Creep Camps.
Here's a guide on farming monsters in Supervive.
Why is farming monsters in Supervive important?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Every monster in Supervive drops something valuable. Smaller ones give consistent XP, which is crucial early on to unlock abilities and get your first level-up boost. Larger monsters, meanwhile, drop more lucrative rewards, including Gold used for unlocking gear and progression items.
By cycling between small and big monster camps, you can sustain both combat efficiency and resource flow without grinding aimlessly.
Focus on small monsters first
When entering a Creep Camp, smaller monsters should always be your initial target. Here's why this approach works best:
- Healer priority: Some small monsters can heal the larger ones. Clearing them prevents prolonged battles where your damage gets negated.
- Immediate XP gain: Small monsters often give enough experience to push you straight into Level 2 mid-fight, making the next phase easier.
- Shield management: Small enemies can gain shields multiple times during combat. Taking them out ensures your heavy abilities won’t be wasted on targets that soak damage inefficiently.
Once these are cleared, you can safely focus your attention on the stronger target without distractions.
Also read: How to claim Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive
Efficient ways to handle big monsters in Supervive
Big monsters in Supervive are built for longer encounters, but the key to beating them lies in staggering. Watch for a pink circle to appear with the “Staggerable” prompt. This is the window to unleash your abilities. Landing hits during this phase deals massive damage and instantly refunds your ability, allowing back-to-back strikes.
Another trick is environmental kills: certain abilities can push big monsters into an abyss.
Looping the process for farming
Efficient farming comes down to repetition:
- Clear smaller monsters first to gain XP and remove healers or shielders.
- Wait for the stagger window on the big monster to maximize damage output.
- Collect drops and rotate to the next Creep Camp for more Gold and XP.
This cycle not only speeds up character progression but also keeps your resource flow steady without unnecessary downtime.
That wraps up our guide on farming monsters in Supervive.
Check out: How to get more Prisma in Supervive
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.