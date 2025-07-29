How to get gold in Supervive

Gold in Supervive is a key currency for winning battle royale matches in the game. Whether you're looking to equip yourself with improved armor, purchase necessities, or bring back dead comrades, gold powers your advancement. But getting it isn't as straightforward as plundering every chest in sight. In Supervive, being an expert gold gatherer and spender can be the difference between a premature elimination and a hard-won triumph.

Read on to learn more about getting and using gold effectively.

Guide to get gold in Supervive

In every match of Supervive, players drop into the chaos via pods, scrambling to gear up and eliminate others. Amid the frantic hunt for loot, gold quietly becomes the currency of power. Here’s where you’ll find it:

1) Defeating monsters

Monsters are your most frequent source of gold. Basic creatures drop a decent amount, but tougher ones, like Chargers and Screamers, can drop both gold and potions. Prioritize clearing camps rapidly, and never kill healers to prevent long fights. Be aware of mini-bosses with a shimmering purple halo, attack them with high damage skills during the charge to stun, and quickly finish them off.

2) Looting chests

From humble bonus chests to elusive gold ones, all chests have a solid chance of holding gold. The rarer the chest, the bigger the payout. However, Gold Chests require Gold Keys, so grab them when you can and save them for the best rewards.

3) Taking down bosses

Boss fights might be tough, but the reward is worth it. Every boss you take down drops a significant stash of gold in Supervive. Better yet, you earn an additional 2,000 gold for each teammate close by during the kill. It's better to team up and take them down together.

4) Defeated hunters

PvP isn’t just about survival; it’s also a gold mine. When you eliminate a hunter, double-tap the interact key on their Deathbox to loot all their gold instantly. Be cautious, though; if you die, you’ll drop half your gold too.

5) Cracking vaults

Vaults are treasure troves waiting to be unlocked. Solve a Quick Time Event (QTE) minigame to break them open, faster if you’ve got friends helping. Inside, you’ll find gold, armor, and powers that can flip the match in your favor.

6) Planting money tree seeds

Yes, in Supervive, money can grow on trees. If you get your hands on the Money Tree Seeds Power — found in vaults, Basecamp shops, or dropped by Fallen Splendor bosses — plant them. Each charge spawns a tree that periodically drops gold. After three minutes, it glows gold and gives you 1,000 gold.

Pro tip: plant them near the center of the map for maximum uptime.

Best ways to spend gold in Supervive

Here’s how to spend the acquired gold in Supervive:

Shop smart : Basecamp shops and traveling merchants offer critical gear, like armor, Powers, and Vive Brews. Prioritize higher-tier armor when possible.

: Basecamp shops and traveling merchants offer critical gear, like armor, Powers, and Vive Brews. Prioritize higher-tier armor when possible. Deploy a basecamp : For just 800 gold , you can set up a Basecamp near the map’s center. It serves as a reliable recovery point and lets you buy items on the go.

: For just , you can set up a Basecamp near the map’s center. It serves as a reliable recovery point and lets you buy items on the go. Revive with beacons: Lost a teammate and their Deathbox is out of reach? You can repair a destroyed Respawn Beacon for 5,000 gold. It’s expensive, but in the right moment, it's absolutely worth it.

Gold in Supervive should be spend wisely (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Whether you’re new to the game or climbing the ranks, understanding how to get and use gold in Supervive can transform your matches. Stay alert, loot smart, and invest your gold where it counts — because in Supervive, fortune truly favors the bold.

