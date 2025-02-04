 VCT 2025 Season Capsule release date and time for all regions

By Akash Das
Modified Feb 04, 2025 12:37 GMT
VCT 2025 Season Capsule release date and time for all regions
VCT 2025 Season Capsule release date and time for all regions

The VCT 2025 Season Capsule has been recently revealed in an official post on X by Valorant Champions Tour. The new team Capsule bundles feature unique in-game items that fans can purchase to support their favorite professional teams. The revenue generated from these Capsule sales will be distributed equally among all teams in the VCT league.

This article will provide information about the release date and time for the VCT 2025 Season Capsule across all regions.

VCT 2025 Season Capsule Release date and time for all major regions

The VCT 2025 Season Capsule will be available for players to purchase on February 6th, 2025, at 10 PM GMT in the in-game store across all regions. This time, a Karambit knife will also be included in the team Capsules.

Until the conclusion of Masters Bangkok, these skins will still be available for purchase in the game. After the completion of the event, the Capsules will no longer be available, making the Karambit skins one of Valorant's most exclusive items.

The Capsules' price has not yet been confirmed.

VCT 2025 Season Capsule: What's in it?

The VCT 2025 collection (Image via Riot Games)
The VCT 2025 collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Season Capsule will include the following items:

  • VCT Karambit: This melee weapon will come in five color variations, each representing the international event along with the main tournament theme. It also includes a special glow-up effect that activates exclusively for the player with the most kills in a match. To unlock the visual effects, the weapon must be upgraded to Level 3.
  • Regional Player Cards: The bundle includes four animated Regional Player Cards, each highlighting a different international league.
  • Gun Buddies: A set of four Gun Buddies featuring unique reactive animations. These buddies will display distinct visual effects when firing weapons, with each effect tailored to its respective region.

Riot Games revealed that in 2024, community contributions from the purchase of esports cosmetics in Valorant's store generated over $44 million (USD). The developers aim for fans to maintain the same enthusiasm with the launch of seasonal Capsules, encouraging continued support for their favorite teams competing at the highest level.

