Valorant: Velocity Gaming becomes the first Indian team to represent the country at the International Stage

It's quite a proud moment for us Indians when our homegrown Valorant elites finally get a chance to show off their skills on the international stage.

Velocity Gaming, the most dominant Valorant roster in the nation, have been chosen to be a part of the PVP Esports' next tournament in Singapore.

The organization emerging as the champions of the India Today League Valorant Cup has helped them get a direct entry to the upcoming tournament. Indian Valorant fans will be quite ecstatic to see how Velocity Gaming stack up with some of the best teams that the SEA region has to offer.

As Riot Games' official tournament First Strike is not going to play host to the Asia-Pacific and SEA region, the PVP championship will, for now, be the only international event that Velocity Gaming will be able to take part in.

It's a 'dream come true' for Velocity Gaming's owner

It's a proud moment for us Indian fans (Image credits: Velocity gaming)

While talking about the organization's recent success to Sportskeeda's Abhishek Mallick, Velocity Gaming's owner Manoj "SENTINEL," Kasyap said:

It’s a proud moment for me as an owner and all the support staff of VLT. Being a player myself, I always had a dream to represent my country which of course did not happen during my career. It was only when I decided to have a team of my own, was I able to fulfill it. So in a sense, it’s a dream come true for me.

Velocity Gaming have been performing with all of their guns blazing in each of the Valorant tournaments that South Asia had the opportunity of throwing at them. They won 6 events in a row, and SENTINEL couldn't be happier about how the squad has been performing so far.

When talking about his players, the owner commented:

Advertisement

Team’s been performing at the highest level possible. All of the 5 players are totally committed towards winning all the events, and get the much-deserved title of being no.1 in SEA.

Velocity Gaming, to be held from 12th to 13th December, will indeed be bringing their A-game to the upcoming PVP Championship.

(Disclaimer: We are yet to get any more information on the PVP championship. We will be updating our readers as soon as we get further official news)