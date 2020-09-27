Velocity Gaming win the India Today League Valorant Cup.

It's another 3-0 finals for the best Valorant squad in India as they take home the India Today League Valorant Cup.

The tournament, which started on the 12th of September with 256 teams, ended today with Velocity Gaming holding onto their crown as the most dominant team in the nation.

They put up a master class of a show against Team Villainous and defeated them soundly across Ascent, Haven, and Split.

The India Today League Valorant Cup was a one parter and featured a whopping prize pool of INR 2 lakhs, with the winning team taking home INR 1 Lakh and the runners up claiming INR 40,000.

Velocity Gaming remain the best Valorant team in India

The finals of the India Today League Valorant Cup was a one-way stomp, and Velocity Gaming had a very comfortable road to victory.

The first match on Ascent ended 13-1, and Velocity Gaming's Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar topped the charts with 18 frags on his Omen.

Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant was the top fragger in Haven.

However, the second game against Team Villainous wasn't as one-sided as the first, and the squad led by Quake did manage to make a small comeback in the middle rounds. But their rise to secure the map win was soon thwarted, and Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant was able to clutch out some incredibly difficult rounds on his Sova.

He was the top fragger on Haven, and Velocity Gaming was able to win out the map with a 13-8 scoreline.

The third map on Split was a Velocity Gaming show once again, and Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose on his Jett was the top scorer. He had 22 kills on Split and was, by all means, the better Operator user on the map.

He was getting many early and aggressive picks round after round, which helped his team out to pull ahead of the opposition.

With the dominance that Velocity Gaming is capable of showing in Valorant tournaments, it doesn't seem like they will be dethroned anytime soon.