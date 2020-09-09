Everything you need to know about India Today’s INR 2 lakh prize pool Valorant Cup

The Valorant eSports seen in India has seen a lot of growth in recent months. Prominent tournament hosts such as NODWIN Gaming, The Esports Club, and Skyesprots have all pitched in to help grow the competitive scene of the game.

However, they’re not the only ones, and India’s premier media group, India Today, recently announced the India Today League Valorant Cup with a whopping prize pool of INR 2 lakhs.

Best of all, the tournament will not be a two-parter. It will be one singular series where the winners of the grand finals will win INR 1 lakh, and the runners-up will get INR 40,000.

This is by far one of the highest prize pools that a Valorant tournament in India will be offering.

The tournament will be taking place from 12th September to 27th September, and will play host to 256 teams.

India Today League Valorant Cup format and registration

Image Credits: India Today

Registrations for the India Today League Valorant Cup are free, and players can register by visiting this link. However, with the registration process closing on 10th September, gamers will have to hurry before all the spots are taken.

As for the tournament format and competition details, here is a closer look:

The Today League Valorant Cup will be powered by WD Gaming and offer the following prize money to participants:

Image Credits: India Today

1st prize: Rs 1 lakh

2nd prize: Rs 40,000

3rd prize: Rs 25,000

4th place: Rs 15,000

Group-stage finish: Rs 10,000 per team.

In the preliminary rounds, all teams will be divided into two groups, A and B, and will face 'best of one'' elimination matches. Out of the 256 sides, only four from each group will be able to move on to the qualifiers.

Image Credits: India Today

Round 1 – 256 teams battle for 128 spots

Round 2 – 128 teams battle for 64 spots

Round 3 – 64 teams battle for 32 spots

Round 4 – 32 teams battle for 16 spots

Round 5 – 16 teams battle for 8 spots

In the eight group qualifiers, the teams will play a best of one format, and only the first two teams from each group will move on to the Semi-finals and Finals.

Group A – Team A, B, C, D

Group B – Team E, F, G, H

Semi-finals format (best of 5):

SF 1: Winners of Group A vs Runners of Group B

SF 2: Winners of Group B vs Runners up for Group A

Finals Format (best of 5):

Winners of SF 1 vs Runners Up for SF 2

With such a big prize pool, the competition at the India Today League Valorant Cup is all set to be incredibly fierce.