Venerated steps down from Luminosity Gaming’s Valorant team as he “didn’t really enjoy the game”

Luminosity Gaming first entered the professional Valorant scene in the middle of August, when they signed the MIXUP roster to form their squad.

But Luminosity was not able to gain much success during the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments. And it’s because of this that the organization signed Zachary “Venerated” Roach and Justin “Ksiaze” Goszczynski to join Lucas “fiziq” Blow in the starting line-up on 11th September.

I'm excited to announce that I joined @Luminosity for Valorant. Can't wait to see what we accomplish with this team. https://t.co/yr02tiagMZ — LG Venerated (@veneratedZR) September 10, 2020

Venerated was a former professional PUBG Mobile player who was primarily known for his time in Team Envy and was quite celebrated in the PUBG esports scene. He was the winner of not just the FirstBlood PUBG Invitational October 2018, but also the National PUBG League – Royale: Phase 2, as well as the Showmatch Twitch Rivals Squad NA competition.

He finished third in both the National PUBG League Phase 1 and the PGS: Berlin NA Closed Qualifier.

Venerated had started his Valorant career in the 100 Thieves line-up. The lack of results made the organization completely rehaul its roster from scratch, and barring Hiko, the other four members were released from their contracts.

After shifting to Luminosity Gaming’s Valorant roster, the squad had a much better showing and were runners-up during both the Pulse Series and the NSG Monthly September.

However, in light of some recent events, it would seem that Venerated has parted ways with the company and will not be looking for a future in professional Valorant.

Venerated parts ways with Luminosity Gaming’s Valorant team

Forgot to make a tweet before First Strike but I stepped down from the Luminosity Valorant team. I didn't really enjoy the game and didn't want to continue playing it. Not sure what I'm going to do next. Might start streaming a bit, not sure yet. — LG Venerated (@veneratedZR) October 28, 2020

In a recent tweet, Venerated explained why he was not part of the Luminosity Gaming Valorant roster during the First Strike tournament. He wrote:

“Forgot to make a tweet before First Strike, but I stepped down from the Luminosity Valorant team. I didn’t really enjoy the game and didn’t want to continue playing it. Not sure what I’m going to do next. Might start streaming a bit, not sure yet.”

During his time with the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, Venerated and Hiko were the only two players who were having decent performances in Ignition Series tournaments.

He was quite skilled in Riot Games’ new shooter, and many of his fans will be quite sad to see him leave this title’s professional esports scene for good.