Vi is set to receive significant changes to her Q and R in League of Legends patch 11.22

Right before making her big-screen debut in the League of Legends-based Netflix animated series Arcane, Vi will be getting some extensive quality-of-life updates to her kit.

In a recent tweet, Riot August, League of Legends’ principal champion designer, opened up about some of the updates that the “Piltover Enforcer” will be receiving in the upcoming patch.

October @RiotAugust We have some Vi changes in the upcoming patch that should improve Q and R consistency.



A couple highlights:

-You can reliably flash on people during Q dash

Riot August has informed fans in patch 11.22, Vi will be getting improvements with her Q “Vault Breaker” and R “Cease and Desist” ability making them more consistent in the game.

The knockback duration for her Vault Breaker will also be increased with an additional caste range on it so that she can use it to go through terrain.

Vi's Cease and Desist, on the other hand, will receive more substantial changes. It will now knock enemies up for 1.25 >>> 1.49 seconds, depending on how far away she is from her target.

The channel will be improved on as well. Enemies caught in the line of the cast will be knocked up immediately instead of “shortly thereafter”, which her kit currently boasts.

All Vi updates coming to League of Legends patch 11.22

Riot August previously highlighted the following updates coming to Vi’s kit in the upcoming League of Legends patch:

Q: Vault Breaker

Knockback Duration :: 0.7 >>> 0.75.

Dash range now extends up to 50 units when going over a wall.

Distance traveled and damage dealt are now based on exact channeling time instead of every 0.25 seconds.

Targets will get knocked back immediately upon contact with Vi --This will allow her to hit people she flashes on during the dash.

R: Cease and Desist

Knock up Duration :: Varies between 1.25 -1.49 seconds >>> 1.4 seconds.

Both the target's knock up and Vi's self-stun during her ult animation now have consistent durations rather than varying between casts.

Vi's ult knock up will take effect once she is 300 units from her primary target instead of varying between 0-300 based on 0.25-second intervals.

Nearby enemies in Vi's ult path will get knocked back immediately upon contact with Vi.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan