Video Game News: Devil May Cry 5's Character V is getting a Manga spin-off 

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    10 Mar 2019, 16:00 IST

Devil May Cry 5 New Manga Spin-Off Features V's End of Story.
Devil May Cry 5 New Manga Spin-Off Features V's End of Story.

Devil May Cry 5 new character V is getting a manga spin off, the prologue of the manga is already out now. Famous manga artist Tomio Ogata is in charge of the spin off manga of devil may cry 5 character V. The manga will be made available on Line Manga service, the prologue is already out. Fans can get to read a new chapter of the manga every Saturday starting from April 27, 2019 which marks the release of the first chapter. Tomio Ogata has worked on other manga such as "Ishu Renai Monogatarishuu".

Tomio Ogata tweeted,

I will be in charge of the comacalization of [Devil may Cry 5-Visions of V-] draw the perspective of the new character V of DMC5 in line manga! The main story is from 4/27, but a short notice has been published here from today! (this game is not spoilers)

As mentioned in the tweet, the new spin-off manga of Devil May Cry 5 tells the story from the perspective of mysterious character V. V's character was introduced for the first time in Devil May Cry 5. The new manga will let the fans explore more into the character, personality of V along with V's end of story. Tomio Ogata will publish new chapters on the line manga app every Saturday starting from April 27, 2019.

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
