Video game news: EA Games will now be available on Steam

EA is all set to partner with Valve

EA and Valve have taken everyone by surprise by announcing a partnership between the two companies. Starting on November 15, EA Games will slowly start becoming accessible to Steam users beginning with their long-awaited game Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. You can log in to Steam and pre-order the game from today as well.

Players on Steam can also access games such as Sims 4 shortly. In 2020, EA will also release its Battle Royale Apex Legends, FIFA 20 and Battlefield V on Steam. You can currently only access these games on EA's launcher, Origin.

Moreover, in 2020, players will also be able to link the subscription service EA Access to Steam. There are no other subscription services that are available in Steam at the moment, so this will be a first. EA Access gives early access to games as well as special discounts if you pay for the subscription.

At some point in the future (presumably when they launch Apex Legends, Battlefield V and other multiplayer games on Steam), it will also be possible to cross-play between Steam and Origin, regardless of where players are logged in.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ is now available for pre-purchase on Steam!https://t.co/Z8qpENscYn pic.twitter.com/02Y37quI4w — Steam (@steam_games) October 29, 2019

This is all we know for now. It is definitely a big surprise to see this development, given how much EA have pushed for exclusivity and their Origin launcher on PC. However, there are many series by EA Games that are not yet on Steam. These include the Mass Effect series, Titanfall series and a plethora of other games that you can either only get in Origin or for the console.

With a major title like Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order being released for Steam so soon, it is safe to say that most major titles for the PC from EA will be available on the same day on Steam. Stay tuned for further updates from EA and Valve.

