×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video Game News: Industry is predicted to be worth $300 Billion by 2025 according to report

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
10   //    02 May 2019, 19:39 IST

Image result for video game industry

It's no surprise that the growth of the video game industry has been on a steady climb and keeps going up. A report from GlobalData has predicted that in the next 6 years, by 2025, the video game industry will be worth $300 billion.

The video game industry was worth a whopping $130 billion in 2018. The biggest growing market is the mobile game market, which outsold the PC and console industries. With ambitious projects such as xCloud and Google Stadia, cloud streaming could make gaming a lot easier and a lot more convenient.

The technology for gaming keeps improving at an exponential rate. Valve's newest Valve Index VR headset is more complex and intricate and is a game changer among the VR games that exist, despite being very pricy.

GlobalData principal analyst Ed Thomas made the below comment about the new technologies that are emerging and shaping the video game industry:


“Today’s video games industry is in the throes of a huge transformation from a product-oriented business to an as-a-service model. At the same time, new technologies like 5G, cloud, and virtual reality will usher in a new phase of innovation, while new business models like support for in-game micropayments are already changing the economics of gaming.”

The launch of high-speed 5G networks, as well as the availability of powerful smartphone technology en masse, will enable many more users than ever before to participate in gaming. Cloud gaming will be a major enabler to allow this. PlayStation Now along with xCloud and Stadia are just some of the services to look forward to.

The growth of esports and the industry is also a contributing factor. Esports has become bigger than it has before, though many are still not in the same league as big Esports players such as Dota 2, Overwatch and others.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

Tags:
Dota 2 PlayStation
Advertisement
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Report suggests game is being tuned for Nintendo Switch's handheld mode
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Rumoured Video Games That Could Be Announced At E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Epic Games Store Exclusives will not be forever, according to the chief
RELATED STORY
Cricket vs eSports: Putting the numbers into perspective
RELATED STORY
The business of Indian E-sports industry
RELATED STORY
Game Developers Conference: Where To Watch GDC 2019; Possible Google Announcements
RELATED STORY
Nintendo Switch News: The cheaper model to reportedly launch by June
RELATED STORY
13 Reasons Why Borderlands 3 Can Be Game Of The Year 2019
RELATED STORY
Clash Royale made $2.5 Billion in 3 years
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Apple to launch own video game streaming service "Apple Arcade"
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us