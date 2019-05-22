Video Game News: Tfue files lawsuit against FaZe clan over oppressive contract

Via FaZe Clan

Turner “Tfue” Tenney is an extremely popular personality in the gaming world. The 21-year-old is a professional Fortnite player and also a streamer. In a turn of events, Tfue has sued FaZe Clan, an organization he is associated with for oppressive Contract.

Tfue has made allegations that FaZe Clan contracts are very oppressive and has limited his ability to “pursue his profession.”

Tfue has essentially claimed that FaZe clan contract is limiting his freedom and is forcing him to play around more towards the benefits of Clan rather than himself.

FaZe Clan was quick to respond against these claims. FaZe clan released a statement that the organization rarely claimed Tfue revenues from different platforms other than which is legal(partnership deal).---

"In fact, we have only collected a total of $60K from our partnership, while Tfue has earned millions as a member of FaZe Clan,” it continues. “While contracts are different with each player, all of them—including Tfue’s—have a maximum of 20% to FaZe Clan in both tournament winnings as well as content revenue, with 80% to the player. In Turner’s case, neither of those have been collected by FaZe Clan.”

FaZe clan further revealed that they have been working hard since last year to improve the partnetship deal all of which has been turned by Tfue or his manager.----

"As for Tfue, starting as far back as September we have been working directly with him and his attorney to dramatically improve his contract,” reads the statement.

“We have offered numerous versions of an improved contract, some with a seven-figure dollar bonus, some with FaZe Clan taking zero percent from Tfue’s earnings. Every one of which has been rejected or ignored."

This situation is much more complicated as it seems. According many experts this will greatly impact how contracts are made in the world of Esports. Whatevere the case maybe we will have to wait for what conclusion comes out of this whole scenario.