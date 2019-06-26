Video Game News: Survey reveals the most popular Pokemon

A survey was recently conducted by Reddit user mamamia1001 asking the Pokemon fraternity what their favourite Pokemon are. Given that the total number of Pokemon has risen from 151 in 1998 to over 800 with the upcoming Sword and Shield, there is quite a variety to choose from.

A general assumption is that every single Pokemon is loved by somebody, somewhere. The purpose of the survey was to test whether that actually holds true. 52,000 people took the survey and the results were well... surprising and not so surprising. While 52,000 is not nearly the number of people who have played the games, it's still a good enough sample size.

Only four Pokemon ended up with zero votes: Eelektrik, Gothita, Silcoon and Yungoos. Unsurprisingly, the Generation 1 Pokemon received the highest number of votes and most of them finished in the top 10, garnering about 18289 votes in total.

Here are the final results:

Charizard -- 1,107 votes Gengar -- 1,056 votes Arcanine -- 923 votes Bulbasaur -- 710 votes Blaziken -- 613 votes Umbreon -- 607 votes Lucario -- 604 votes Gardevoir -- 585 votes Eevee -- 581 votes Dragonite -- 551 votes

Charizard and Arcanine are favourites of mine too. Maybe it's just nostalgia or bias towards the first generation, but Charizard emerges as the most loved among all Pokemon.

Pokemon is returning with its 8th generation game Sword and Shield this November. While it looks beautifully designed, a controversy with respect to the inability to port all Pokemon from the Pokemon Home app to the new games has fans riled up.

We can expect a lot of Generation 1 Pokemon in the new games because their models were available in the first Switch game, Let's Go: Pikachu and Eevee.

