Viego to miss out on more pro-play screen time in the League of Legends LEC Spring Split

League of Legends’ newest champion Viego will be missing out on more screen time in the LEC Spring Split and will remain disabled throughout weeks 6 and 7.

Newly released League of Legends champions initially go through some testing, where devs make sure that they are pro-play ready. Hence, the champions released are at least a week late to have their first appearance on the competitive stage from the time of their launch.

Though it usually never takes much longer than a few days for the devs to check the new champ for bugs and exploits, it seems to be taking longer than usual in the case of Viego.

#LEC Update:



Viego will remain disabled for the upcoming #LEC Week.



We will re-evaluate his appearance in competitive play for Patch 11.4 once additional bug fixes are in (@LEC Week 6). pic.twitter.com/bOwbHI8JEJ — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) February 7, 2021

Viego was disabled from the competitive stage for some time now. Minor bugs and balancing issues have been propping up, and the League of Legends' devs are having a hard time getting The Ruined King pro-play ready.

LEC commissioner Maximilian Peter Schmidt had previously stated that Viego will be ready by weeks 6 and 7, but that doesn’t seem to be the case, as his disabled status will go on a little longer.

Viego disabled for week 6 and 7 of the League of Legends LEC Spring Split

#LEC Update:



Bad news:

Viego will remain disabled on Patch 11.4 for Week 6+7 of the @LEC.



Good news:

Last week's issue with Samira & GA which was actually caused by Azir will be hotfixed on the Tournament Realm. Thanks @ everyone who flagged this for us over the last few days! — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) February 24, 2021

Viego’s kit comes stacked with play-making and outplay potential. His passive allows him to possess the souls of fallen enemies, making him one of the trickiest champions to play against during late-game team fights.

However, the more complicated the champion kit is, the more likely it is for bugs and exploits to exist. And players can freely abuse these exploits and in-game interactions in both pro-play and standard matchmaking.

Viego’s kit is as complex as it gets, and the League of Legends devs do not want to leave any stone unturned when it comes to introducing new champions to the professional stage.

Hence, LEC fans will have to wait a little longer before they can see their favorite pros hitting the Rift with League of Legends’ brand new champion.