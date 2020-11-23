Viewer asks Sweet Anita to take her "clothes off," gets roasted mercilessly on live stream

In a recent stream, Sweet Anita came across a viewer who wanted her to take her “clothes off” on a live stream.

Needless to say, Sweet Anita was not pleased with the viewer and ended up going on a hilarious rant against him. The viewer in question, however, did not stop there and sent a “plea for help."

Sweet Anita thought that he did not deserve help, and told the rest of her viewers to ignore the fan. Of course, this is not the first time that Sweet Anita has had trouble with her “fans."

Sweet Anita gets asked by the viewer to “take her clothes off," responds sternly

Sweet Anita is a British YouTuber/Twitch streamer who plays a variety of games such as Overwatch, Among Us, and Apex Legends. She is known for her cheerful and witty personality and suffers from Tourette’s syndrome.

Her disability has become a major part of her streams, leading to innumerable hilarious incidents that have become another reason for her continued success. However, Sweet Anita has had some difficult times as well. Earlier this year, she had taken to Twitter to talk about a “stalker” who had been after her for months.

The stalker had given out various death threats and had even attacked her near her house. Sweet Anita had escaped unscathed because two other men interfered and chased the assailant away.

The incident had taken months to resolve, with the police making things even more difficult for the streamer. However, she appears to have moved past these incidents and has been playing Among Us with a variety of notable content creators.

Recently, however, she was subject to an explicit request from a fam. The fan asked her to “take off her clothes."

The fan in question had tried out the “There is no meme, take off your clothes” meme on Sweet Anita, which the streamer had never heard of.

Instead, Sweet Anita ended up insulting the fan.

“I am good. See, this is why you are all alone in your room talking to e-girls instead of actually having a life, but you need to chill.”

Image via Sweet Anita, Twitch

However, this did not stop the fan, as he ended up asking for her help, and said that he lived in his mom’s basement. Sweet Anita found this hilarious and burst into laughter, but asked her viewers to not help him as the fan “did not deserve it."

As already mentioned, the fan was actually referencing a meme that Sweet Anita had apparently not heard about. Therefore, the situation was in truth a misunderstanding, as the streamer ended up actually insulting the viewer who was merely trying to be funny.